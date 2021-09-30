New Natalie Bergman Live EP Highlights Artist, Series

Standout singer-songwriter, Natalie Bergman, has released her newest work, Live At Electric Lady EP, which features the artist’s signature keen writing and cathartic, delicate voice.

The EP, which is exclusive to Spotify, can be streamed here.

Bergman, who is one-half of the popular band, Wild Belle, put out a solo album, Mercy, earlier this year on Third Man Records that was met with great critical acclaim. Now she is treating fans to her newest live eight-song EP, which showcases some of those songs, along with a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s song, “Angel,” to commemorate the famous guitar player in his former home studio.

Bergman’s new EP is one of several in a series performed at the famed studios. Other artists who have participated recently in the series include Jon Batiste and Patti Smith, with more like Japanese Breakfast slated for future recordings.

Says Bergman in a press release, “I met Lee [Foster, GM/Partner of Electric Lady Studios] several years ago after he took a liking to my collage work and oil pastel drawings. He invited me to visit him at Electric Lady. I fell in love with the studio; the collage work on the walls, the color palette of the rooms, the music that is and was created there. After our visit I sent him a drawing. I made him a flag. I believe we had an unspoken agreement: my artwork would be my trade for studio time.



“When he invited me to perform Mercy at Electric Lady he was right on time. I got the band together and we flew to NYC. When you’re in that room, everyone comes alive. It can be a holy experience at times. It was the first time I had performed the songs off of Mercy—the room lended itself perfectly to the music.



“I wanted to sing Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Angel’ because it felt like an extension of the music I had already written. The band gathered in a circle and sang in harmony with 1 acoustic guitar. A heavenly poem to end the night with.”

Bergman, who had experienced a great deal of personal tragedy before writing and recording Mercy, performed songs from her latest LP on the new live EP, including, “I Will Praise You,” “Talk to the Lord” and “Shine Your Light.” The full track list is below.

Natalie Bergman – Live At Electric Lady EP – Track list:

1. I Will Praise You

2. I’m Going Home

3. Talk to the Lord

4. Shine Your Light

5. You Make My World Go Around

6. Paint the Rain

7. Home At Last

8. Angel (Jimi Hendrix cover)