‘Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom’ Opens At Woody Guthrie Center in May



“If it hadn’t been for music, the civil rights movement would’ve been like a bird without wings.” –John Lewis



That quote from John Lewis speaks directly to the power of song, one of mankind’s oldest forces of unity. Woody Guthrie exemplified this force throughout his life; to Woody, the airwaves were sacred, and songwriters had an obligation to write songs which lifted people up, and to give them wings of hope. He knew then, as we still know today, that there are few other forces more effective at unifying people than song.



The Woody Guthrie Center have been song champions in their ongoing celebration and preservation of Woody’s legacy of song power. They persist in giving wings to those still doing Woody’s work; the songwriters still fighting the righteous battles, and using song when words don’t suffice.



In May they are opening a new exhibit anchored on the power of a singular song, “The Ballad of George Floyd,” by Chicago’s own Dave Specter. Written very much in Woody’s spirit of transforming a tragedy of social injustice almost instantly into song. Dave wrote “The Ballad of George Floyd” in the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death.



The new exhibit, “Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom” will open on May 21, 2021. Presented in conjunction with the Grammy Museum, it examines the role of music in informing and inspiring social consciousness throughout American history, and features an array of musicians across decades and genres, all using their art to push toward a more equitable world.



Dave Specter’s “The Ballad of George Floyd,” which features Dave along with harp legend Billy Branch, has been released on Delmark Records, is featured. Specter spoke about the terrible origins of this singular song and its real-time repercussions in our world. But like Woody, he is a realist. Yet he also envisions a world beyond the sorrow, and hasn’t given up hope in humankind. Not yet anyway.



DAVE SPECTER: I wrote the song a few days after George Floyd was murdered, and the lyrics pretty much wrote themselves. Injustice’s toll from an endless cycle of racist violence and police brutality. And it just happened again with Jacob Blake.I was reminded of a tweet from Congress member Karen Bass, that when mass murderer Dylan Roof killed nine people in church, the police bought him Burger King. Dylan Roof is white. But George Floyd didn’t die in vain. He helped spark a worldwide movement for justice and change.”



Specter echoed the words of John Lewis quoted above, and spoke of his pride to work with Billy Branch, who shares his vision, and faith in the power of song to lift up even those with the heaviest burdens.



