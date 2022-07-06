Songwriters Hall of Fame Kicks Off Traveling Exhibit

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has launched a new traveling exhibit, the “Songwriters Hall of Fame Songwriting Experience,” which is currently on display in New York City at the James Gallery at the CUNY Graduate Center through July 24.

Curated by Bob Santelli, founding executive director of the Grammy Museum, and Jasen Emmons, chief curator and VP of the Songwriters Hall of Fame Songwriting Experience, the exhibit will travel to several other cities within the U.S., which will be revealed later this year. It explores some of the greatest songs and songwriters in American music history through a collection of artifacts, graphic panels, and interactive experiences.

Victor Herbert’s Piano

Some of the artifacts on display included the piano of Tin Pan Alley-era songwriter Victor Herbert, who composed the 1903 theater classic “Babes in Toyland” and other items from songwriters Sammy Cahn, Desmond Child, Steve Dorff, Woody Guthrie, John Mellencamp, Alan Menken, Carole Bayer Sager and more.

Visitors can watch highlight reels from interviews, Songwriter Hall of Fame events, and more featuring inductees like Carole King, Smokey Robinson, Carole Bayer Sager, Hal David, Jimmy Jam, Toby Keith, and Diane Warren, as well as Starlight Award honorees John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Taylor Swift and Nick Jonas.

Interactive segments also feature artists like Smokey Robinson, Toby Keith, and Don Schlitz, breaking down some of their biggest hits.

Photos: Songwriters Hall of Fame