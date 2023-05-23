Sorelle Performs Stunning Rendition of “Million Reasons” on ‘The Voice’ Finale

Sister trio Sorelle – consisting of Madi, Ana, and Bella Heichel – made one last effort for The Voice crown on Monday night (May 22) with an ethereal performance of Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The vocal group has been a promising act from the very beginning and, after their performance on Monday, the likelihood they help first-time coach Chance the Rapper take home a win is very high.

“They sound literally like they’ve been Auto-Tuned as we’re singing live,” coach Blake Shelton said during a previous Sorelle performance on The Voice. “It’s almost impossible to sound that perfect.”

The sisters’ vocals sounded just as crisp while singing the 2016 Gaga ballad. The trio sat in a circle, surrounded by projected flames on the stage while intimately crooning out the chorus: I bow down to pray / I try to make the worst seem better / Lord, show me the way / To cut through all his worn-out leather.

“I am so incredibly proud of you,” Chance said after the performance. “The harmonies were so tight. I love hearing you guys individually. Bella, specifically being the youngest one, carried the song. You reached all the high points.”

Check out the performance below.

Their cover of “Million Reasons” was one of two performances from the trio throughout the night. They also took on Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

The other finalists – NOIVAS, Grace West, Gina Miles, and D. Smooth – all had two final performances to help prove why they should be crowned the winner of The Voice.

The season 23 finale will air tonight (May 23). Fans can vote on their favorite performers in real-time. By the end of the night, a new act will be able to call themselves The Voice winner. The finale will air at 9/8c on NBC and will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC