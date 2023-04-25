Sorelle Sisters Deliver Almost “Perfect” Cover of The Jacksons on ‘The Voice’

Sister trio Sorelle delivered another rousing performance during the Knockout Round on The Voice on Monday (April 24).

Up against fellow Team Chance contestant Tiana Goss, who opted to perform Ariana Grande‘s more tender “God Is A Woman,” Sorelle pounced on stage following in the footsteps of another sibling group The Jacksons, taking on their 1978 song “Blame It On The Boogie.”

“We really love upbeat, high energy, catchy choruses,” said Sorelle in their pre-performance interview. “We really want to show the coaches we have the ability to fill up arenas.”

The sisters, who hail from Lexington, Ohio, admitted that the Jacksons’ song was one of their favorites growing up and also shared with Mega Mentor Reba McEntire and Chance The Rapper that they decided to call themselves Sorelle since it means “sisters” in Italian.

“The girls got up on stage and were cute as a button,” said McEntire following their rehearsal. “They did the little dance routines and taking turns singing, and that three-part harmony which I absolutely loved. I just fell in love with them.”

Sorelle also gave McEntire a moment of nostalgia. “I’m also part of a singing group,” shared McEntire. “My older brother, my little sister, and I, we were the Singing McEntires.”

The Singing McEntires performed together throughout high school and released a single about their grandfather in 1971 called “The Ballad of John McEntire.”

Of the sister trio, McEntire added, “There’s nothin’ like blood harmony.”

Following Sorelle’s electric performance, coach Niall Horan praised the trio. “Sorelle, it’s the shock factor every time,” said Horan.

Shocked by their sound, Blake Shelton said the sisters sounded almost too “perfect” during their performance. “They sound literally like they’ve been auto-tuned as we’re singing live,” said Shelton. “It’s like almost impossible to sound that perfect.”

Though coaches praised Goss’ performance, Chance The Rapper chose Sorelle as the winner of the Knockout Round, sending them on through the Playoff Round.

“Sorelle completely blew me away,” Chance said. “They have beautiful blends, and have a stage presence that sucks the audience in every time they get up there.”

Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC