Soulside Shares a Glimpse of First Album in 33 Years

After having reunited sporadically over the years—doing pop-up shows here and releasing a three-song EP there—the cult favorite post-hardcore quartet, Soulside, is back with a full-length album for the first time in over three decades.

The band announced the new project A Brief Moment in the Sun, the band’s first full-length endeavor in 33 years, since their 1989 LP Hot Bodi-Gram.

“We started writing the songs for A Brief Moment in the Sun in late 2020,” the band shared in a statement. “It was daunting at first trying to make music virtually from four separate locations (NYC, Los Angeles, North Carolina, Austria) in the middle of a global pandemic, but we quickly found a songwriting groove and we added biweekly video conference calls to keep ourselves on track.”

“By early 2021, we realized that there was something very special and passionate (and urgent) happening in these songs,” the statement concluded.

In addition, the band gave fans a glimpse into the new project, sharing the tracks “Reconstruction” and “Runner” on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://soulside.bandcamp.com/album/a-brief-moment-in-the-sun">A Brief Moment in the Sun by Soulside</a>

“‘A Brief Moment in the Sun’ is a narrative LP, full of stories,” the band explained. “Some based on Bobby’s personal experiences and others addressing volatile sociopolitical themes, including an historical perspective on racial oppression in the United States. In both the music and the lyrics, this new album picks up where Soulside left off years ago—but with zero nostalgia in the mix.”

A Brief Moment In The Sun is set for a Nov. 18 release.

Track List:

1. Times Like These



2. Day 2



3. Every Clover



4. Reconstruction



5. Runner



6. Walker



7. Tambourine



8. 70’s Heroes



9. Resolved



10. Rediscovery



11. Survival



12. It’s All About Love

09-21 Washington, D.C. – Black Cat #$



09-22 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church #$



09-23 Somerville, MA – Once at the Armory #$



09-24 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom #$



09-25 Middletown, RI – Rejects Brewery #

# with Verbal Assault

$ with Bed Maker