4 Books Every Spice Girls Fan Should Read

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the pop music charts were dominated by vocal groups like *NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys, who won over listeners with their infectious songs and synchronized dance moves. But before boy band mania came into full swing, the Spice Girls became a global phenomenon, paving the way for a new wave of hitmakers.

Members Emma Bunton (aka “Baby Spice”), Victoria Beckham (“Posh Spice”), Melanie Brown (“Scary Spice”), Melanie Chisholm (“Sporty Spice”), and Geri Halliwell (“Ginger Spice”) found sudden fame with the release of their debut single “Wannabe,” in 1996. The group’s infectious songs, fearless confidence, unfiltered femininity, and distinctive nicknames quickly elevated the Spice Girls into a pop culture phenomenon.

Although their streak of success only lasted a few years, the Spice Girls’ impact on pop music is still strong nearly 30 years after their formation. Let’s look at four books that tell each member’s own story of what it was really like to be in one of the world’s most popular acts.

1. Learning to Fly: the Autobiography

Released in 2005, this autobiography from Spice Girls member and then-fashion icon Victoria Beckham, offers an intimate look into her intriguing life story. From her formative early years to navigating the frightening realities that come with stardom, Learning to Fly brings surprising context to her headline-making life.

2. Brutally Honest

Melanie Brown, better known as Scary Spice, doesn’t hold back in her enlightening 2018 memoir Brutally Honest. Along with the band’s incredible achievements, Brown shines a light on the many dark moments she faced during their rise to stardom. In this best-selling release, Brown also opens up about her experiences after the Spice Girls disbanded, including her time serving as a judge on reality television competition The X Factor and the trauma caused by an abusive marriage.

3. If Only

Geri Halliwell was among the first of the Spice Girls to share her story in book form, releasing her captivating memoir If Only in 1999. The project hit stores just one year after Halliwell, who took the moniker of Ginger Spice, decided to depart the group. Halliwell looks back at how her role in the Spice Girls helped her realize who she really wanted to be, leading her to a brand new set of accomplishments outside of music.

4. The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl

This 2022 memoir from Melanie Chisholm juxtaposes the group’s incredible rise to the top of the pop charts with candid insight into the personal challenges she faced. While the world fell in love with the confident charm of “Sporty Spice,” Chisholm tried to navigate the many pressures of fame while struggling with issues of self-acceptance. Like the other entries on this list, readers get a recap of the Spice Girls’ most important shared moments, but the most intriguing elements are Chisholm’s reflections on moments spent away from the stage.

Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images