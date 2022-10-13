Spice Girls Share Alternate Version of ‘Spice Up Your Life’ Music Video

Nineties pop sensations, the Spice Girls just dropped a spiced-up version of the music video for their slammin’ 1997 hit, “Spice Up Your Life.”

Crafted entirely from unused and never-before-seen footage from the original music video shoot, the revamped video arrives just ahead of the 25th anniversary re-issue of their sophomore album, Spiceworld. The expanded edition, set to arrive on Nov. 4, features demo versions, B-sides, and previously unreleased live recordings of their iconic 1997 album.

“The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us,” the group said in a statement upon the announcement of the re-issue last month. “We’d just had a number one album with Spice, we were traveling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie!” Who would’ve thought it? It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed.”

The updated music video for “Spice Up Your Life” depicts a colorful blimp ride through a vivid, futurist cityscape with all five members –Mel “Scary Spice” Brown, Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell, and Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham – steering the airship and dancing to the beat-driven hit.

Darker, and gloomier, but with the same futuristic backdrop, revisit the original video from ’97, below. Let us know what you think of the revamped version in the comments.

Earlier this month, Mel Chisholm, also known as Mel C, but best known as Sporty Spice, sat down with Extra TV to discuss her new memoir, The Sporty One, Spiceworld’s 25th year, and her hopes for getting the girls back together onstage in the near future.

“Really, in my heart of hearts, I want to get back on stage. That’s the number one,” the singer said in the video, below. Check out the interview and keep your fingers crossed for a Spicy reunion.

(Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)