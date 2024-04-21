Watch David Beckham Jam Out to Spice Girls Reunion Performance for Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Bash

During the 1990s, it was almost impossible to listen to music without hearing the Spice Girls. Using not only their talent but their mantra “girl power”, the group, featuring Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, and Victoria Beckham, carved their own spot in the music industry as they brought teen pop into the spotlight. Throughout their time on stage, the iconic group sold over 100 million records worldwide and is considered one of the most recognized groups since the Beatles. And given that Victoria recently celebrated her 50th birthday, it appears the group got together for a special performance of “Stop.”

While the night surrounded Victoria turning 50, her husband, David Beckham, was all smiles as he watched the Spice Girls perform. And not wanting to miss a moment of it, he made sure to have his phone ready. Posting a video of the group performing “Stop”, Victoria considered the evening to be one of the best nights ever.

A-List Celebrities On Hand To Celebrate Victoria Beckham

Receiving close to 800,000 likes, fans filled the comment section with happy birthday wishes. “Thank you Victoria for this moment. Don’t forget that we all love you and that we want to see you on stage. In your first book you said that as long as your fans wanted you would do it and we are here for you. You are the popstar! Happy Birthday from Spain.” Another person continued, “It is very exciting to see the five reunited, we do not lose hope… one day we will see them on stage again, Wembley Stadium deserves to break the curse and must have the five in a magnificent show!!! Thank you David for sharing this moment!! Our dear Spice Boy!”

Besides bringing the group back together, the evening took place at a private club in London. And other than the Spice Girls, the guest list included stars like Gordon Ramsay, Charlotte Tilbury, Jason Statham, and even Tom Cruise. With the night full of celebrities and pop stars, it seems that Victoria’s birthday was full of love, laughter, and girl power.

