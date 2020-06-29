Spoon Announces ‘Slay On Cue’ Reissues On Matador Records

On July 24th, Matador will reissue Spoon’s debut album Telephono and Soft Effects EP, making the two records available individually on vinyl and CD for the first time since their original release in 1996/1997. A silkscreen cover edition of Soft Effects will also be available, limited to 500 copies on red and blue vinyl each. Pre-order HERE.

It will be the opening salvo of the Slay On Cue series, which will see the worldwide reissue of the bands’ classic albums in original editions, including A Series Of Sneaks (1998), Girls Can Tell (2001), Kill The Moonlight (2002), and Transference (2010). With the exception of Girls Can Tell (out 8/14) all are currently available in the US via Matador’s webstore and indie retail.

The reissue series will be complimented in North America by a limited fan-curated compilation LP, All The Weird Kids Up Front (Mas Rolas Chidas), out August 29th for Record Store Day.

“Some of these albums haven’t been available on vinyl or CD in years, and in some places they never actually came out,” says frontman Britt Daniel.

Today’s announcement is accompanied by a restored and remastered video for Kill The Moonlight classic ‘Small Stakes’, developed from the original 8mm film. “It’s a little glimpse into life in the studio in 2002 during the recording of Kill The Moonlight, filmed by our friend Peter Simonite”, says Daniel. Watch HERE.

A full schedule of the Slay On Cue series release dates can be found below.

Slay On Cue US release dates:

July 24: Telephono / Soft Effects EP

August 14: Girls Can Tell

August 29: All the Weird Kids Up Front (Mas Rolas Chidas)

In 2019 Spoon released Everything Hits At Once: The Best of Spoon to rave reviews, cementing their place as one of the most important and cherished rock groups of the past 25 years. The compilation featured new single ‘No Bullets Spent’, which the band performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and enjoyed an extended stay at the AAA radio Top Ten chart.

Elsewhere, Spoon played a monumental 30-date North American tour with Beck and Cage The Elephant, and Fender released the Britt Daniel Signature Telecaster Thinline as part of their artist signature electric guitar series – highlighting the enduring influence of Daniel’s precision-punk style that has helped fuel Spoon to superstardom.

“One of their era’s most distinctive and consistently excellent rock bands.”– NPR

“The album underlines just how skilled Spoon have been at shedding their skin, remaking themselves with fresh sounds” – GQ on Everything Hits At Once: The Best Of Spoon

“Astounding talent for constructing nervy, whip-smart guitar music” – The FADER

(Photo Credit: Oliver Halfin)