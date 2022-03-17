St. Patrick’s Day Music: Tunes for Celebration and Remembrance

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! We hope that there’s a spring in your step and merry celebrations with loved ones decked out in different shades of green. And, as usual, celebratory gatherings call for festive tunes. From Irish pub songs to anthems of rebellion, today has it all. The rich culture of Ireland and its patron saint have inspired many of music’s most beloved artists. Just check out our roundup of the 10 Irish musicians to add to your St. Patrick’s Day playlist HERE for proof.

Additionally, in honor of this cultural holiday, we’ve pulled together a few specific songs that will further set the tone. Listen below for songs that both celebrate and commemorate.

“Whiskey in the Jar” by Thin Lizzy

“I’m Shipping Up To Boston” by Dropkick Murphys

“The Foggy Dew” by Sinéad O’Connor & The Chieftains

“Drunken Lullabies” by Flogging Molly

“Molly Malone” The Dubliners & Friends

“The Rocky Road to Dublin” by The High Kings

“An Irish Pub Song” by The Rumjacks

“Beautiful Day” by U2

“Linger” by The Cranberries

“The Irish Rover” by The Dubliners & The Pogues

Photo of Sinéad O’Connor by Rob Ball/WireImage