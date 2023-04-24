Bad Bunny Apologizes to Harry Styles During Coachella Set 

There are no hard feelings between Bad Bunny and Harry Styles after a hurtful tweet appeared during the opening weekend of Coachella 2023. The Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, apologized to the award-winning singer during his headlining set (April 21) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

“Sorry Harry. It was a mistake from my team,” read the onscreen message. “We love you. <3.”

The apology comes on the heels of Bad Bunny’s historic set on April 14. While he was performing his chart-topping track “El Apagón” from critically acclaimed record Un Verano Sin Ti, an unexpected tweet about Styles was displayed on the jumbotron.

“goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagaon,” declared the surprising social media post.

The following day, Bad Bunny declined to comment on the situation. However, a representative went on to set the record straight with Rolling Stone. The close source confirmed that the artist never approved the mention of Styles.

However, the visual content company that worked on Bad Bunny’s performance issued a statement regarding the incident. Sturdy.Co was fast to take responsibility for the mistake.

“Our intention is to create light-hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny’s personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer. The request from the artist during the visuals for ‘El Apagón’ performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for Friday’s performance,” the corporation shared on Instagram. “These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico.”

The platinum-selling pop artist has yet to speak out about the incident. Most recently, the British heartthrob beat out Bad Bunny for Album of The Year at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards with Harry’s House. Although Bad Bunny did not walk away with the title, he became the first artist to have an all-Spanish album nominated in the prestigious category.

Bad Bunny also became the first Latino to headline the famed music festival. In front of a jammed-packed crowd, the “un x100to” rapper acknowledged who he is at his very core—a modest singer with several layers.

“Humbly speaking, people think they know the lives of famous people, but they don’t. They don’t know what we feel, what we live through,” explained Bad Bunny. “They will never know what a heart can feel. Don’t believe everything you hear. You won’t get to know the real me through a video on Instagram, an interview, or a TikTok,” he added.

Ticket-holders received a glimpse of Bad Bunny’s star power during his weekend two set, as he pulled out several surprises. The hitmaker brought out Jhay Cortez, Jowell & Randy, Arcangel, Grupo Frontera, and Jose Feliciano. Bad Bunny is currently not on tour, but music fans can catch Styles on his international run.

