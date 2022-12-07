St. Vincent to Host New Rock History Podcast

St. Vincent will be giving lessons in rock history with the new podcast, History Listen: Rock.

The audio series – from Audible and Double Elvis Productions – will offer a look into “key moments that formed a gigantic movement.” Hosted by the “Daddy’s Home” artist, also known as Annie Clark, History Listen: Rock will spotlight “hit-makers and earth-shakers,” including Big Mama Thornton, the Sex Pistols, Jimi Hendrix, and Patti Smith to trace rock’s history.

“It’s been so fun going back through rock history and revisiting some of my favorite artists and songs, including a bunch that don’t get the recognition they should,” Clark said in a statement. “When you put it all together, you can see how history repeats and echoes through generations, how music links the past to the present, artist-to-artist. And some of these stories are absolutely wild.”

History Listen: Rock will mark the artist’s second foray into podcasting, the first being her St. Vincent: Words + Music, an in-depth look at the rocker, her origins, and her music.

Clark recently wrapped her Daddy’s Home tour in support of her 2021 release of the same name. She will hit the road again in 2023 to join the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their world tour, alongside other rockers like Iggy Pop, The Strokes, and more.

“At Double Elvis, we tell stories about music to entertain and provoke audiences to think differently,” added Double Elvis co-founder, Brady Sadler. “History Listen will do both of these things by taking listeners on a journey through the historical and cultural progression of music, and we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Audible on this groundbreaking series given their history as a true pioneer in spoken-word audio.”

Get a preview of History Listen: Rock with St. Vincent, below. The podcast is set to debut on January 12.

Photo by Zackery Michael / Nasty Little Man PR