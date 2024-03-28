St. Vincent Announces North American Tour in 2024

Alternative pop artist St. Vincent has just announced a North American tour, and it’s slated to start this spring! The “New York” artist will feature a few special guests on the trek as well, including Yves Tumor, Eartheater, Spoon, Momma, and Dorian Electra. The tour will span both US coasts and also hit a couple of cities in Canada as well. The tour will promote St. Vincent’s upcoming album All Born Screaming, which will be released on April 26.

The St. Vincent 2024 Tour will begin on May 22 in Ventura, California at The Majestic Ventura Theater with support from Momma. Unless more dates are added to the All Born Screaming Tour, it should end on September 20 in St. Paul, Minnesota at Palace Theater with support from Dorian Electra.

An artist presale event for this tour will start on April 2 at 10:00 am local on Ticketmaster. You can learn more and get your code over at St. Vincent’s website.

Public on-sale is expected to start on April 5 at 10:00 am local. Tickets will be available on both Ticketmaster and Stubhub. We recommend checking out Stubhub once the general sale begins. It’s a great spot to score general sale tickets, last-minute seats, and tickets to sold-out shows. Plus, the FanProtect Program ensures that your purchase is 100% legitimate and not a fake ticket. Who wants to deal with fake tickets?

Don’t miss this exciting chance to see St. Vincent live! Get your tickets before they sell out.

May 22 – Ventura, CA – The Majestic Ventura Theater (with Momma)

May 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic (with Momma)

August 8 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater (with Spoon)

August 11 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum (with Eartheater)

August 13 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory (with Eartheater)

August 14 – Ogden, UT – Twilight Concert Series (with Eartheater)

August 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

September 5 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway (with Yves Tumor)

September 6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met (with Yves Tumor)

September 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount (with Yves Tumor)

September 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount (with Yves Tumor)

September 13 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem (with Yves Tumor)

September 14 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall (with Dorian Electra)

September 16 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater (with Dorian Electra)

September 20 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater (with Dorian Electra)

Photo by Theo Wargo

