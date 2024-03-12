THING Festival 2024 with St. Vincent, Toro y Moi: How To Get Tickets

THING Festival is being promoted as an “eclectic and intimate” music event that’s a little different from your typical summertime fest, and they just released the official lineup! The three-day fest will feature headliners St. Vincent, Toro Y Moi, Black Pumas, and Spoon, plus support from artists like Ethel Cain, Killer Mike, Earl Sweatshirt, Shakey Graves, Stephen Sanchez, and many more.

THING Festival 2024 will kick off on August 9 through 11 in Carnation, Washington at Remlinger Farms. In addition to some incredible musical acts, fans can also enjoy local performances, a lantern parade, creative expression workshops, and tons of local eats.

Presale for THING Festival 2024 will start on March 12 at 10:00 am PDT. You can get down on this presale event through the festival website or through Ticketmaster. You can choose between single-day tickets and full three-day event passes.

General on-sale will start on March 15. If you missed the presale, try checking out Stubhub on Friday to see what’s available. Stubhub is a great spot to score festival tickets even after they’ve sold out, and you don’t have to worry about scams with the FanProtect Program.

In addition to the headliners and above-mentioned acts, THING Fest will also feature Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Sam Barber, Hermanos Gutierrez, Say She She, CMAT, Pete Droge, and Wyatt Silva on Friday. Saturday’s lineup will feature Arlo Parks, Vacations, Militarie Gun, Butcher Brown, Ratboys, McKinley Dixon, Alana Edwards & Isaiah Banks, and PNW Mic Check. Sunday will feature Blind Pilot, Tim Heidecker And The Very Good Band, Sofia Kourtesis, Infinity Song, Mononeon, Brittany Davis, and Welsh & Company. All days will feature Architects OF Air’s Luminarium as well.

With the newly-announced lineup, tickets will absolutely sell out quickly for THING Festival 2024. Reserve your spot ASAP before it’s too late!

Photo courtesy of @thingnw on Instagram

