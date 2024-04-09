Spoon Announces North American Tour in 2024

Indie rock band Spoon is kicking off a decent run of tour dates throughout the United States and Canada this year, and they’re not going alone. The tour will feature a few fantastic supporting and to-support acts, including St. Vincent, A Giant Dog, The Revivalists, and Phantogram for select dates. The August-September trek will take the band (and friends) across both coasts and a couple of dates in Ontario.
The first stop on the Spoon 2024 Tour will be on August 8 in Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes with St. Vincent. The final date of the tour will be September 18 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Roxian Theatre with support from A Giant Dog.
Tickets to this tour are available through Spoon’s website. There are also a few tour dates on Ticketmaster where fans can access the artist presale event. General on-sale will begin on April 12 at 10:00 am local. If tickets sell out on the band’s site and Ticketmaster, give Stubhub a try. You might just find tickets to sold-out concert dates, and potentially at a lower price than face value. What do you have to lose?
Tickets are selling out fast, so reserve your spot to see Spoon live before it’s too late!
Spoon 2024 Tour Dates
August 8 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes (with St. Vincent)
August 9 – Carnation, WA – THING Festival
August 10 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory (with A Giant Dog)
August 11 – Park City, UT – Canyons Village (with A Giant Dog)
August 14 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks (with The Revivalists)
August 15 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks (with The Revivalists)
August 16 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen (with A Giant Dog)
September 6 – Fargo, ND – Outdoors at Fargo Brewing (with Phantogram)
September 10 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall (with A Giant Dog)
September 11 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre (with A Giant Dog)
September 13 – Fredericton, NB – Harvest Festival
September 14 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre (with A Giant Dog)
September 15 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground (with A Giant Dog)
September 17 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City (with A Giant Dog)
September 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre (with A Giant Dog)
