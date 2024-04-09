Spoon Announces North American Tour in 2024

Indie rock band Spoon is kicking off a decent run of tour dates throughout the United States and Canada this year, and they’re not going alone. The tour will feature a few fantastic supporting and to-support acts, including St. Vincent, A Giant Dog, The Revivalists, and Phantogram for select dates. The August-September trek will take the band (and friends) across both coasts and a couple of dates in Ontario.

The first stop on the Spoon 2024 Tour will be on August 8 in Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes with St. Vincent. The final date of the tour will be September 18 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Roxian Theatre with support from A Giant Dog.

Tickets to this tour are available through Spoon’s website. There are also a few tour dates on Ticketmaster where fans can access the artist presale event. General on-sale will begin on April 12 at 10:00 am local. If tickets sell out on the band’s site and Ticketmaster, give Stubhub a try. You might just find tickets to sold-out concert dates, and potentially at a lower price than face value. What do you have to lose?

Tickets are selling out fast, so reserve your spot to see Spoon live before it’s too late!

August 8 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes (with St. Vincent)

August 9 – Carnation, WA – THING Festival

August 10 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory (with A Giant Dog)

August 11 – Park City, UT – Canyons Village (with A Giant Dog)

August 14 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks (with The Revivalists)

August 15 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks (with The Revivalists)

August 16 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen (with A Giant Dog)

September 6 – Fargo, ND – Outdoors at Fargo Brewing (with Phantogram)

September 10 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall (with A Giant Dog)

September 11 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre (with A Giant Dog)

September 13 – Fredericton, NB – Harvest Festival

September 14 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre (with A Giant Dog)

September 15 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground (with A Giant Dog)

September 17 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City (with A Giant Dog)

September 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre (with A Giant Dog)

