Gritty. Grimy. Sleazy

This is what Annie Clark is offering with sixth album Daddy’s Home.

Through some grainier retro setup, Annie Clark (St. Vincent) is summoning her inner 1970s starlet sleaze on Daddy’s Home (Loma Vista), out May 14, sharing the first single “Pay Your Way in Pain” with a video, directed by Bill Benz—who also worked on Clark and Carrie Brownstein’s upcoming movie The Nowhere Inn—showing St. Vincent entering a vortex of network television variety shows.

Produced with Jack Antonoff (Lorde, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey)—also Clark’s co-producer on 2017’s MASSEDUCATION—Daddy’s Home was recorded by Laura Sisk, mixed by Cian Riordan, and mastered by Chris Gehringer and features Cian Riordan, Evan Smith, Sam KS, Greg Leisz, Thomas Bartlett, Daniel Hart, Michael Leonhard, Lynne Fiddmont, and Kenya Hathaway.

After first teasing the new album, a follow up to MASSEDUCATION, back in December 2020 tweeting “The rumors are true. New record locked and loaded for 2021. Can’t wait for you to hear it,” Clark further enticed with a teaser video with the hotline number “1(833)-77-DADDY” and a ‘70s-style movie poster campaign with Clark donned in a retro burgundy suit, popping up on streets and social media, reading:

Who’s your daddy? St. Vincent is back with a record of all-new songs. Warm Wurlitzers and wit, glistening guitars and grit, with sleaze and style for days. Taking you from uptown to downtown with the artist who makes you expect the unexpected. So sit back, light up, and by all means have that bourbon waiting, because… Daddy’s Home.

St. Vincent (Photo: Zackery Michael)

In between producing music for Sleater-Kinney, hosting a podcast from her shower, and putting the finishing touches on Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent may have entered a dirty rabbit hole, exploring more sordid tales.

A song that makes you feel like you need to permission to listen, “Pay Your Way In Pain” oozes the funk of what’s to be expected from Daddy’s Home.

“‘Daddy’s Home’ collects stories of being down and out in downtown NYC,” says Clark. “Last night’s heels on the morning train. Glamour that’s been up for three days straight.”