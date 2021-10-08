Star-Studded John Prine Tribute Album Featuring Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, and More Is Here

There’s a new John Prince tribute album, Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2, out today (October 8), and fans can buy it here.

The star-studded tribute record features standout artists like Brandi Carlile (“I Remember Everything”), Tyler Childers (“Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You”), Iris DeMent (“One Red Rose”), Emmylou Harris (“Hello In There”), Jason Isbell (“Souvenirs”), Valerie June (“Summer’s End”), Margo Price (“Sweet Revenge”), Bonnie Raitt (“Angel From Montgomery”), Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (“Pretty Good”), Amanda Shires (“Saddle in the Rain”), Sturgill Simpson(“Paradise”) and John Paul White (“Sam Stone”)

Carlile performed Prine’s song, “I Remember Everything,” which was his last recorded song and was recently named Song of the Year at the 2021 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards. The song also won two awards at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards earlier this year: Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance.

Prine’s first self-titled album turned 50 years old today. Just months after the legendary songwriter passed away from complications due to the COVID-19 virus in 2020.

Proceeds from the album will benefit twelve different non-profit organizations, one selected by each of the featured artists.

Check out the track list for the new tribute album below.

BROKEN HEARTS & DIRTY WINDOWS: SONGS OF JOHN PRINE, VOL. 2

TRACK LIST

1. “I Remember Everything” performed by Brandi Carlile

2. “Pretty Good” performed by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

3. “Saddle in the Rain” performed by Amanda Shires

4. “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You” performed by Tyler Childers

5. “Sweet Revenge” performed by Margo Price

6. “Summer’s End” performed by Valerie June

7. “Souvenirs” performed by Jason Isbell

8. “Angel From Montgomery” performed by Bonnie Raitt

9. “Sam Stone” performed by John Paul White

10. “One Red Rose” performed by Iris DeMent

11. “Hello In There” performed by Emmylou Harris

12. “Paradise” performed by Sturgill Simpson

Photo by Danny Clinch/Shorefire Media