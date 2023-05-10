State of Minnesota Names Main Highway After Prince

Now, drivers in Minnesota can pass through Prince‘s highway. The late artist was honored in his home state of Minnesota with a seven-mile stretch of highway named after him.

Formerly known as Minnesota Highway 5, which runs past Prince’s Paisley Park home and recording studio just outside of Minneapolis and cuts through the areas of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie, Minnesota, has now been renamed Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.

Senate initially voted 55-5 to rename the highway, and the bill (HF 717) was eventually passed unanimously by the House on April 21, 2023.

On Tuesday (May 9), Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz used purple ink to sign the bill dedicating the roadway to the late artist, who died in 2016 at the age of 57. Walz was joined by Prince’s sister Sharon Nelson (who shared a YouTube video of the declaration), along with his longtime attorney and friend, Londell McMillan, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Representative Lucy Rehm, Senator Julia E. Coleman, lead community supporters of Bill HF 717, Sam Cook and Mark Webster, and several other guests.

Signs along the highway will also be designed in purple in honor of Prince’s legacy to music and his lifelong dedication to his home state.

“Thank you to all those who made the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway a reality,” said McMillan in a statement. “It’s a brilliant combination of public policy mixed with Prince’s purple magic. Prince was loyal to Minnesota and he brought international attention and a legendary funk music sound to this state. Drive on out to Paisley Park, check the purple signs, and join us for more celebration June 8 through 11, as we celebrate Prince.”‘

In June, The Prince Estate will be holding a special Celebration 2023 at Paisley Park from June 8 through 11 for fans that will feature a presentation of never-heard-before music by Prince. The event will also feature performances by a number of artists, including Sounds of Blackness, The Steeles, D-Nice, DJ Rashida, and Mint Condition, along with appearances by Chaka Khan, Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D, and more special guests. The celebration also marks the seventh year since Prince’s death.

“The number 7 was incredibly important to Prince, who was born on June 7, 1958, and would reference the number in significant ways throughout his immense body of work, including his song ‘7,’” reads a descriptor of the event on the Paisley Park site. “This year marks seven years of uplifting Prince’s legacy and carefully preserving his prolific artistic output and his creative sanctuary.”

Photo: The Prince Estate / Courtesy of Paisley Park / Shore Fire Media