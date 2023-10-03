Steely Dan’s ‘Gaucho’ Will Hit Vinyl Again in a Newly Remastered Form

As announced in a press release, Steely Dan’s Gaucho will be returning to vinyl set to release on December 1. It’s the latest in ABC and MCA Records’ extensive reissue program of the Dan’s classic catalogue, which will return the band’s first seven records to vinyl.

Overseen by the band’s founding member Donald Fagan, this series began in November 2022 with the band’s 1972 debut, Can’t Buy a Thrill with Countdown To Ecstasy from 1973, Pretzel Logic from 1974, and the 1977 masterstroke Aja all following.

Audio engineer Bernie Grundman remastered the Gaucho reissue from a 1980 analog tape copy that was originally equalized by Bob Ludwig. The album, like the previous lot, will be released on a limited edition 45 BPM version of high-quality vinyl.

Fans can look forward to the Dan’s 1975 album Katy Lied — featuring the hits “Black Friday,” “Bad Sneakers,” and “Doctor Wu” — as well as the 1976 LP The Royal Scam, with bangers like “Kid Charlemagne” and “The Fez” all releasing in the upcoming months.

Visual artist Joan LeMay and writer Alex Pappademas released a book back in May called Quantum Criminals, which explores Steely Dan’s “extended universe.” In an interview with NPR, LeMay and Pappademas discussed their experiences growing up with the phenomenon that is Steely Dan.

“Listening to Steely Dan is, honest to God, my first musical memory,” LeMay said. “Growing up, my parents had a very limited record collection — a stack about five inches wide or so. In it was the entire Steely Dan discography (later to include [Donald Fagen’s solo debut] The Nightfly; no other Fagen solo records nor any Becker records made the cut), plus lots of Linda Ronstadt, a couple of James Taylor records, The Best of the Doobie Brothers Vol. II, Carole King’s Tapestry and Jethro Tull’s Thick as a Brick.”

Check out the track list for Gaucho below.

Gaucho Track List (33 1/3 RPM Vinyl)

Side A

1. Babylon Sisters

2. Hey Nineteen

3. Glamour Profession

Side B

1. Gaucho

2. Time Out of Mind

3. My Rival

4. Third World Man

