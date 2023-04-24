7 of the Best Songs About Birds

Often symbolizing new beginnings, hope, and freedom, birds are also a symbol of peace and prosperity, and joy as well as grace, strength, and courage.

Videos by American Songwriter

Eagles, doves, and all sorts of aves have been admired in song with artists connecting to the gracefulness and assorted symbolism linked to these creatures—from Bobby Day’s 1958 doo-wop hit “Rockin’ Robin,” and Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “Three Little Birds,” to The Police’s “Canary in a Coalmine,” different “Bluebird” songs by Sara Bareilles’ and the Electric Light Orchestra, and Linda Ronstadt’s “Skylark,” among many others.

Though the list of songs referencing the feathered species is lengthy, here’s a chronological look at seven of the greatest songs about birds.

1. “Blackbird,” The Beatles (1968)

Written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

This tender and poetic song is credited as Lennon-McCartney but was written by Paul McCartney, who recorded the track along to his fingerpicked guitar on The Beatles’ 1968 double album, The Beatles (the White Album). Lyrically, the song is written from the perspective of a blackbird who is dreaming of flying to a better place, though the deeper meaning of the song references the struggle for racial equality within the U.S. during the 1960s.

“I had in mind a black woman, rather than a bird,” said Paul McCartney of the tender ballad. “Those were the days of the civil rights movement, which all of us cared passionately about, so this was really a song from me to a black woman, experiencing these problems in the States: ‘Let me encourage you to keep trying, to keep your faith; there is hope.'”

McCartney continued, “As is often the case with my things, a veiling took place, so rather than saying, ‘Black woman living in Little Rock’ and be very specific, she became a bird, became symbolic, so you could apply it to your particular problem.”

Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these broken wings and learn to fly

All your life

You were only waiting for this moment to arise

Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these sunken eyes and learn to see

All your life

You were only waiting for this moment to be free

Read the entire story behind the meaning of “Blackbird” HERE.

2. “Bird On The Wire,” Leonard Cohen (1969)

Written by Leonard Cohen

Opening Leonard Cohen‘s second album, Songs from a Room, “Bird On The Wire” is one of his signature songs and was written while the songwriter and poet was living on the island of Hydra in Greece. On the island, there were no telephones and no electricity. Determined to live in this more archaic and disconnected state, Cohen noticed birds, on a wire as telephone poles were finally being put up.

“I noticed that birds came to the wires and that was how that song began,” revealed Cohen of the track. “[Lyric] ‘Like a drunk in a midnight choir,’ that’s also set on the island, where drinkers, me included, would come up the stairs. There was great tolerance among the people for that because it could be in the middle of the night. You’d see three guys with their arms around each other, stumbling up the stairs and singing these impeccable thirds. So that image came from the island: ‘Like a drunk in a midnight choir.'”

The song is a rumination about the impossibility of freedom as well as his interpersonal connections.

Like a bird on the wire

Like a drunk in a midnight choir

I have tried in my way to be free

Like a worm on a hook

Like a knight from some old fashioned book

I have saved all my ribbons for thee

If I, if I have been unkind

I hope that you can just let it go by

If I, if I have been untrue

I hope you know it was never to you

In 1968, Judy Collins released “Bird On The Wire” a year before Cohen on her album Who Knows Where the Time Goes, and Kris Kristofferson has said that he wants the opening verse used as his epitaph.

Read the entire story behind “Bird On The Wire” HERE.

3. “Free Bird,” Lynyrd Skynyrd (1973)

Written by Ronnie Van Zant and Allen Collins

Running a little over nine minutes long, Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s 1973 classic “Free Bird,” was co-written by singer Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Allen Collins and released on their eponymous debut. The song started as a response to a question Collins’ girlfriend Kathy Johns once asked him: “If I leave here tomorrow, would you still remember me?” Collins wrote her words down, which inspired the song and explores the draw of being on the road and how it can often come at the cost of love. He used the bird as the symbol of freedom.

The song peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was also selected by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as one of their 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll.

“Free Bird” also features the epic guitar riff by Gary Rossington, the last member of the original lineup of the band, who passed away on March 5, 2023.

But if I stay here with you, girl

Things just couldn’t be the same

‘Cause I’m as free as a bird now

And this bird you cannot change

Oh, oh, oh, oh

And the bird you cannot change

And this bird, you cannot change

Lord knows, I can’t change

Read the full meaning behind “Free Bird” HERE.

4. “Songbird,” Fleetwood Mac (1977)

Written by Christine McVie

While living in the same apartment as her bandmate Stevie Nicks, “Songbird” popped into Christine McVie’s head around 3:30 in the morning as if she was being “visited” by someone, or something.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and the song just came into my head,” said McVie of Fleetwood Mac’s classic Rumours ballad. “I got out of bed, played it on the little piano I have in my room, and sang it with no tape recorder. I sang it from beginning to end: everything.” She added, “I can’t tell you quite how I felt. It was as if I’d been visited. It was a very spiritual thing. I was frightened to play it again in case I’d forgotten it.”

The next day, McVie brought the song to their producer Ken Callait and recorded it on a 2-track recorder. “I don’t know where that [song] came from,” added McVie. “I wished it would happen more often, but it hasn’t.”

Lyrically, “Songbird” explores the selflessness of love, though McVie insisted that the song was never written about anyone, or anything, in particular.

To you, I’ll give the world

To you, I’ll never be cold

‘Cause I feel that when I’m with you

It’s alright, I know it’s right

And the songbirds are singing,

Like they know the score

And I love you, I love you, I love you

Like never before

Read the full story behind the meaning of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird” HERE.

5. “Fly Like an Eagle,” Steve Miller Band (1976)

Written by Steve Miller

Used as the emblem for the United States, Eagles symbolize strength, courage, freedom, and immortality. Written by Steve Miller for his eponymous 1976 album, “Fly Like an Eagle” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Despite the thriving drug culture that emerged within the 1970s, “Fly Like an Eagle” isn’t about using any substances. Instead, the song—which became a hit again when it covered Seal in 1997—was about the elation that comes from helping others.

I wanna fly like an eagle

To the sea

Fly like an eagle, let my spirit carry me

I want to fly like an eagle

‘Til I’m free

Oh Lord, through the revolution

Feed the babies

Who don’t have enough to eat

Shoe the children

With no shoes on their feet

House the people

Livin’ in the street

Oh, oh, there’s a solution

6. “When Doves Cry,” Prince (1984)

Written by Prince

Topping the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks, “When Doves Cry” was originally written by Prince for his semi-autobiographical 1984 film, Purple Rain and the album of the same name. In the film, the song plays as his character, The Kid, loses his girlfriend (Apollonia) to a rival.

Doves often present peace with God, innocence, and purity. In relation to Purple Rain, the song references the deterioration of a pure love and his fear of becoming like his parents. Though Prince never explained the song’s meaning, the crying doves seem to be mourning the loss of his love.

Prince also had a love for doves and owned two of his own—Majesty and Divinity—and even credits the birds on his 2002 piano instrumental “Arboretum.”

When Prince died in 2016, his sister Tyka reportedly said that his doves stopped cooing or making noise until they heard his music playing again. Sadly, Majesty died in 2017, and Divinity followed in 2021. “Divinity’s beautiful coo has welcomed visitors since Paisley Park first opened its gates to the public in October 2016,” said Alan Seiffert, executive director of Paisley Park. “She was one of the enduring links to Prince for thousands of fans. She will be missed.”

How can you just leave me standing

Alone in a world that’s so cold? (So cold)

Maybe I’m just too demanding

Maybe I’m just like my father, too bold

Maybe you’re just like my mother

She’s never satisfied (she’s never satisfied)

Why do we scream at each other?

This is what it sounds like

When doves cry

Read the full story behind the meaning of “When Doves Cry” HERE.

7. “I’m Like a Bird,” Nelly Furtado (2000)

Written by Nelly Furtado

Released on Nelly Furtado’s debut album, Whoa, Nelly! “I’m Like a Bird” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned the singer a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

In this song, Furtado is singing about her freedom being more important than committing to a relationship. She warns her significant other that she may fly away at any moment.

You’re beautiful, that’s for sure

You’ll never, ever fade

You’re lovely, but it’s not for sure

That I won’t ever change

And though my love is rare

And though my love is true

I’m like a bird, I only fly away

I don’t know where my soul is

I don’t know where my home is

And baby, all I need for you to know is

I’m like a bird, I’ll only fly away

