Former Journey Singer Steve Perry Shocked by Recent “Don’t Stop Believin” Milestone

Spending over a decade with the band, Steve Perry helped propel Journey into the spotlight with albums like Infinity, Departure, and Frontiers. Although leaving the group in the 1980s, he eventually returned in 1995. He was even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey. Considered “The Voice” by Jon Bon Jovi, Perry recently shared his astonishment after Forbes listed the hit song “Don’t Stop Believin” as the “Biggest Song Of All Time.”

Videos by American Songwriter

While the song is an 18-time-platinum-certified single, the announcement from Frobes caused even Perry to fall silent. Sharing the news on Instagram, Perry wrote, “When this ‘Don’t Stop Believin”, ‘The Biggest Song of ALL Time’ article came out yesterday {3/19/24}I was so emotionally stunned. To be part of such a moment as this made me reflect on my parents.”

Taking a moment to honor his parents for supporting him along the way, Perry added, “By that I mean, though I lost them both years ago, I was so happy for them because they are truly the reason this is happening. My dad was a singer and both of them were very musical. So on behalf of my Mom and Dad, I thank every one of you for so many years of support.”

[RELATED: 4 Songs You Didn’t Know Former Journey Singer Steve Perry Wrote for Other Artists in the ’80s]

Steve Perry Details Why “Don’t Stop Believin'” Was So Popular

Having discussed the iconic song over the decades, in 2009, Perry explained how he knew the potential behind “Don’t Stop Believin’” given the recreation of audiences with CBC’s Q. “When we were doing the song in 1981, I knew something was happening, but honestly, when I saw it in the film ‘Monster’ with Patty Jenkins, I started think, ‘Oh my goodness there’s really something.'”

Dissecting why the hit song connected with so many people, Perry stated, “The lyric is a strong lyric about not giving up, but it’s also about being young, it’s also about hanging out, not giving up and looking for that emotion hiding somewhere in the dark that we’re all looking for. It’s about having hope and not quitting when things get tough, because I’m telling you things get tough for everybody.”

Receiving over 30,000 likes, Journey co-founder, Neal Schon, commented on the post, writing, “That’s great Steve. God Bless. I myself reflect on the great time we had writing this song. Respectfully Neal Schon”.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)