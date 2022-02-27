Stevie Nicks Compares Putin to Hitler in Latest Social Media Post: “This is Hitler Coming Back to Haunt Us”

In recent days, as a result of Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine, many artists have taken to social media to express their sadness, anger, and discontent with the state of the world—and especially Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin.

Well, famed frontwoman Stevie Nicks is one of the latest to do so, openly comparing Putin to the worst dictator of all time: Adolf Hitler.

Nicks took to Twitter on Friday (February 25) to tell a story and make the comparison. In the post, which included a photo, she wrote:

“At 4am this morning me and a friend sent a message to a lady in Ukraine who sent us a beautiful hand-painted box—to thank her again and check up on her after watching the news all night—she immediately wrote back that she was home and still fine…

“At 4:45 am she wrote us back that she was now—”just trying to escape”; that changed everything. Now I know someone, an innocent person, who is having her freedom taken from her. I have been crying ever since My mom said to me after 9-11—don’t forget what your father and I were fighting for; don’t forget it… (I am glad she isn’t here to see this)

“This is Hitler coming back to haunt us. In one evening—until now, an entire sovereign country has been full on—invaded… How dare he.

“My heart is broken for our new friend—and for the people of Ukraine. I am so, so sorry—

“Love and prayers for them

“Stevie Nicks.”

Others have added their support for Ukraine, including Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, who shared the Ukraine flag on Saturday (February 26).

It’s a heartbreaking thing to read and it’s just one drop in the bucket of what’s happening in an especially sad and frustrating time to be conscious of world events.

Stevie Nicks Photo: Primary Wave