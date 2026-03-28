Lindsey Buckingham Hints at Another Stevie Nicks Musical Reunion: “Something Needed And… Extremely Appropriate”

In many ways, Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks were the quintessential rock-and-roll love story. They burned brightly and flamed out just as spectacularly, making musical magic along the way. Nearly 50 years after their breakup contributed to Fleetwood Mac’s demise, the ex-flames reunited for a re-release of Buckingham Nicks, the duo’s self-titled album that caught Mick Fleetwood’s attention. Buckingham, now 76, outlined his plans for 2026 in a video posted to Instagram Friday (March 27)—and it seems a future collaboration with the “Edge of Seventeen” singer isn’t off the table.

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Are We Getting More Buckingham Nicks?

The door seemingly slammed shut on any relationship between Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks in 2018, when Fleetwood Mac announced Buckingham’s firing on the eve of the band’s global tour.

While Buckingham claimed, “It was all Stevie’s doing”, Nicks, 77, denied this, saying she had simply “removed myself from the band and a situation I considered to be toxic to my well-being.”

Last October, the former couple revealed they were back on speaking terms during a joint podcast appearance to discuss the making of Buckingham Nicks’ first hit, “Frozen Love”. That interview came on the heels of the newly-reissued Buckingham Nicks, the duo’s only album before joining Fleetwood Mac in 1974.

According to Buckingham, that reconciliation has reopened doors that he once considered permanently closed.

“I think on a more general level, just the energy in terms of what Buckingham Nicks did to sort of create a resurgence of connection between Stevie and myself, I think on a larger scale, that seems to be something that’s in the air,” he said. “And what that translates to specifically, I wouldn’t want to speculate yet. But I believe with all my heart, it will translate to something good, and something wonderful, and something needed and something extremely appropriate.”

As Rolling Stone pointed out, next year marks the 50th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac’s seminal 1977 album Rumors. We can only hope.

[RELATED: Fans Believe This Biting Lindsey Buckingham Solo Track Is Actually About Stevie Nicks Years Later]

Lindsey Buckingham Talks Upcoming Solo Album, Fleetwood Mac Documentary

In the meantime, Lindsey Buckingham says he is just “one song away” from completing his first solo album since 2021’s self-titled project. “I am still very, very grounded in my creative life,” the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist said.

Additionally, Buckingham hinted that the official Fleetwood Mac documentary—directed by filmmaker Frank Marshall for Apple—may also be on the horizon.

“Those are two very specific things that are waiting in the wings for this year,” he said.

Featured image by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images