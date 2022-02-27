Avril Lavigne Releases New LP ‘Love Sux’; Machine Gun Kelly Fawns and Teases New Video Together

Avril Lavigne may be the biggest name when it comes to the pop-punk genre, bursting on the scene with her dark eyeliner and skateboard in the ’90s with her famed hit “Sk8er Boi.”

Now, though, the artist, who is signed to Travis Barker’s record label, has released her latest collection of songs— a new album Love Sux.

Lavigne, who has remained very popular since her debut, garnering some 20 million Twitter followers alone, is a beacon when it comes to the genre she’s helped hold up since the late ’90s.

Lavigne took to social media, on the album’s release day (February 25), to write a number of updates, including “LOVE SUX IS OUT NOW!!!”

A more recent star in the pop-punk genre, the former rapper turned rocker Machine Gun Kelly, also took to Twitter to show his appreciation of Lavigne. MGK also teased a new music video from the two coming up.

Machine Gun Kelly wrote, “congrats on the album @AvrilLavigne !! i can’t believe i’m on it, Bois Lie was so fun to record—video soon”

To which Lavigne responded: “Thank you for being a part of my “Love Sux” album and making such an epic song with me. “Bois Lie” … so I can too right ?! Can’t wait for our video.”

Thank you for being a part of my “Love Sux” album and making such an epic song with me. “Bois Lie” … so I can too right ?!

Lavigne also posted a picture of herself towering over a city block, adding, “Thank you @SpotifyCanada! Check out #BoisLie. on New Music Friday!”

Check out the latest from Lavigne below, including the track she did with Machine Gun Kelly, and the video she released a few months back with pop-punk drummer Travis Barker.

What may come next from the artist is anyone’s guess.

Photo Credit: Ryan McFadden / Elektra Music Group