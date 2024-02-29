Stevie Nicks Scheduled To Headline BST Hyde Park, Calls It “A Dream Come True”

While most know Stevie Nicks for being part of the legendary Fleetwood Mac, the singer also had massive success as a solo artist. Throughout her career in music, Nicks released eight studio albums, with her last, 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault, released back in 2014. Looking at her accolades, the star was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. Once for being part of Fleetwood Mac and again for her solo career. Although insisting that her time with Fleetwood Mac ended after the passing of Christine McVie, the singer will perform at BST Hyde Park in London.

Videos by American Songwriter

Excited about her upcoming show, Nicks didn’t share too many details surrounding the line-up and those who might be joining her on stage. She did express her love for London and receiving the chance to perform at the landmark. “Anything that draws me back to London – and therefore to England – fills my heart with joy.” She added, “And to be able to visit and make music… is always a dream come true…”

[Don’t Miss Stevie Nicks Live In Concert – Tickets On Sale NOW]

Set to perform at BST Hyde Park alongside Nicks are iconic performers like Shania Twain, Kings of Leon, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, and many more. Although finishing up her US tour, fans can purchase tickets for her show in London on March 6 at www.bst-hydepark.com.

Stevie Nicks Discusses the Importance Of Christine McVie

Discussing her time with Fleetwood Mac, Nicks made it clear that the band ended after Christine McVie passed away. The famed musician passed away back in November 2022 after battling cancer and suffering from a stroke. Nicks told Vulture, “When Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her. You just can’t. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean? She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac. Christine was my best friend.”

[REALTED: Stevie Nicks Live in Concert Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets]

Using Taylor Swift to help convey her feelings toward McVie, Nicks added, “When I think about Taylor Swift’s song ‘You’re on Your Own, Kid’ and the line ‘you always have been,’ it was like, that was Christine and I. We were on our own in that band.” She continued, “Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ? When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this.”

Proving just how crucial McVie was to Fleetwood Mac, Nicks pointed to all the hits that came from the group. “Christine was the pop star. She wrote all those really super pop hits. None of the rest of us could write those songs.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ABA)