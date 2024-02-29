Kacey Musgraves Has Zero Guilt Over Her ‘Yellowstone’ Pleasure, Gushes Over Kevin Costner’s “Dutton Energy”

Sign Kacey Musgraves up for the Yellowstone ranch. The artist recently revealed that she is a huge fan of the hit TV show Yellowstone.

Videos by American Songwriter

Musgraves recently partnered with candle brand Boy Smells for a collaboration with her latest album Deeper Well. At the launch party, Musgraves spoke with comedian and podcast host Hannah Berner about the show.

She said, “I don’t know if I believe in a guilty pleasure, can they just be pleasures? I got really into Yellowstone.”

In response, Berner called main star Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton on the show, a “zaddy.” That’s a slang term for an attractive older male. Musgraves agreed with Berner’s assessment of Costner in the role, saying, “He actually is. That Dutton energy, throw it down.”

Outside of her love for Yellowstone and Costner, Musgraves shares a connection with the show. Her song “Slow Burn” featured on season 2.

@hannah_berner How deep is ur well????? Ilysm @kaceymusgraves check out her boysmells candle now xo ♬ original sound – Hannah Berner

Kacey Musgraves’s ‘Yellowstone’ Connection

“We’re not interested,” music supervisor Andrea von Foerster explained Rolling Stone in 2019. “Our country is more red dirt and Americana. Good ol’ whiskey-drinking or outlaw country … we seek artists who are under-represented. We go for the best fit. All of this breaks our musical constraints wide open.”



“I had (‘Slow Burn’) in my back pocket, waiting for the right moment,” von Foerster continued. “I prefer music by tough, spitfire women who have substance and grit.”

Since Musgraves is a fan of the show, perhaps she will collaborate with Luke Grimes. The actor made a pivot into country music. Speaking with Music Row, Grimes spoke about his need to go to Nashville to produce his music.

“Honestly, I probably didn’t have to come here, but I think the quality of the product would’ve suffered,” he said. “I don’t have any ego about how much of something I do on my own—clearly the other thing that I do is very much a team sport. [But with my music] I had an opportunity to work with some of the best writers in the world here. Why wouldn’t I do that?”

Grimes confessed that it might take time for listeners to come around. His first couple of songs garnered a mixed reception.

“There are people that are being very open-minded to it,” he said. “They’re allowing their minds to be open to the music. And then there’s definitely people who are on the other side of the fence, saying, ‘Why is this guy doing this? He already has a job. There’s enough people making really good music.’

[Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images]