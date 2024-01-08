Pearl Jam, Stevie Nicks, Ed Sheeran Headlining 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival: How to Get Tickets

The 2024 edition of the BottleRock Napa Valley Festival has unveiled its lineup. The annual musical fest held in Napa, California, will take place this year on May 24, 25, and 26.

Videos by American Songwriter

Headlining the three-day extravaganza will be Pearl Jam, Stevie Nicks, Ed Sheeran, and the Mexican pop-rock band Maná.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets for the 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley festival can be purchased via various outlets, including StubHub. Three-day passes, tickets for individual dates, and VIP packages will be available.

[RELATED: Thomas Dolby, Men Without Hats, & More ’80s Stars Taking Part in Totally Tubular Festival This Summer]

According to BottleRockNapaValley.com, three-day general admission passes will go on sale to the public starting Tuesday, January 9, at 10 a.m. PT. If you don’t want to wait, you can try purchasing tickets now via StubHub.

Other Artists on the 2024 BottleRock Fest Lineup

The festival will feature performances by more than 75 acts. In addition to the four aforementioned headliners, the lineup includes Megan Thee Stallion, Queens of the Stone Age, The Kid LAROI, St. Vincent, Norah Jones, The Offspring, My Morning Jacket, Nelly, T-Pain, Bebe Rexha, Cold War Kids, All Time Low, and Action Bronson,

Other artists on the bill include Miike Snow, Oliver Tree, Gogol Bordello, Tower of Power, Stephen Marley, The Beaches, Dominic Fike, Pete Yorn, The Soul Rebels featuring Talib Kweli, and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’ side project cover band Chevy Metal.

More About the Festival

Besides the many musical performances, BottleRock Napa Valley will feature the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, which will offer entertaining cooking demonstrations with well-known chefs, celebrities, as well as performers and other music stars.

The festival also will offer attendees a variety of fine food, wine, and craft beer options.

The individual-day performance lineups will be announced soon.

Amenities

The festival will have Wi-Fi for use by attendees. Lockers also will be available for festival-goers to store their personal items. For those who are bringing children and babies to the event, there is a Little Rockers Zone offering family-friendly activities, and a new mother station.

More Info About the Headliners

The BottleRock Napa Valley festival is Pearl Jam’s first confirmed U.S. performance on its 2024 tour schedule. The band also will be headlining the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain, on July 11, and the NOS Alive Festival in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 13.

Including BottleRock Napa Valley, Nicks has a dozen confirmed performances scheduled for 2024. Her itinerary kicks off with a February 10 concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and is mapped out through a June 21 co-headlining show with Billy Joel. Visit StevieNicksOfficial.com to check out all of her tour dates.

BottleRock Napa Valley currently is Sheeran’s only confirmed U.S. performance this year. The British singer/songwriter will be traveling all around the globe throughout 2024, with dates lined up in nearly 30 countries. You can check out his itinerary at EdSheeran.com.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission