“Dreams” Come True: Stevie Nicks Expands Her 2024 U.S. Tour Plans – How to Buy Tickets

Stevie Nicks has just doubled the number of confirmed concerts she has lined up for 2024 by announcing a dozen new shows. The newly added dates all are headlining gigs that will take place in various cities around the U.S.

The shows span from a May 7 performance in St. Louis through a June 18 concert in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale will begin in Thursday, February 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

In a post on Nicks’ social media sites announcing the dates, the 75-year-old Fleetwood Mac chanteuse and solo star wrote, “It’s a new year… Let’s keep this thing going! I’ve added 12 more shows to my 2024 tour. I can’t wait to see you all soon.”

Nicks’ 2024 tour itinerary kicks off with a headlining concert this Saturday, February 10, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Among her other previously announced shows are two joint performances with Billy Joel, on March 9 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and June 21 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

She also will be playing sets at the Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 4, and the BottleRock Napa Valley Festival in Napa, California, on May 24.

See Nicks’ full list of confirmed 2024 tour dates below. Fans of the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will not want to pass up on this opportunity to see Nicks performing classics from her solo career and the Fleetwood Mac catalog at these concerts.

Stevie Nicks’ 2024 Tour Dates:

February 10 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena

February 14 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

February 17 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

February 21 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

February 24 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

February 28 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 3 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

March 6 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

March 9 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *

May 4 — Charlotte, NC @ Lovin’ Life Music Fest – First Ward Park +

May 7 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 10 — Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

May 14 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 18 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

May 21 — Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort and Casino

May 24 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival – Napa Valley Expo +

May 27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

May 30 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

June 4 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 9 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

June 12 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

June 15 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 18 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 21 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *

Newly added shows in bold

* with Billy Joel

+ festival date

