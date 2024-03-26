The Kid Laroi Announces First Ever North American Tour in 2024

Australian rap-pop artist The Kid Laroi just announced his first North American tour, slated for this summer! Fellow artists Chase Shakur and Glaive will be opening for each date on the tour throughout the US and Canada. Before the North American tour kicks off, The Kid Laroi and supporting act Sam Tompkins will tour Europe.
The Kid Laroi 2024 Tour will start on May 18 in Vancouver, British Columbia at UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. The tour will come to an end on July 10 in Omaha, Nebraska at Steelhouse Omaha.
There’s currently a Citi cardmember presale event going on over at Ticketmaster. General on-sale will start on March 29 at 10:00 am local. Once tickets are available to the public, it would be wise to check Stubhub for tickets.
Tickets won’t last to this super anticipated tour. Get your tickets to see The Kid Laroi before they’re gone!
The Kid Laroi 2024 Tour Dates
May 18 – Vancouver, BC – UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
May 22 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
May 25 – Napa, CA – Bottlerock
May 26 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
May 28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Torch at LA Coliseum
May 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
May 31 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
June 2 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 3 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion
June 4 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
June 7 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
June 9 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
June 11 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
June 13 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 15 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
June 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
June 17 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
June 20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Presented by Highmark
June 22 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
June 23 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
June 25 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
June 26 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
June 28 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
July 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
July 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 3 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
July 5 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
July 6 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
July 7 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
July 9 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
July 10 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
