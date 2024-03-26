The Kid Laroi Announces First Ever North American Tour in 2024

Australian rap-pop artist The Kid Laroi just announced his first North American tour, slated for this summer! Fellow artists Chase Shakur and Glaive will be opening for each date on the tour throughout the US and Canada. Before the North American tour kicks off, The Kid Laroi and supporting act Sam Tompkins will tour Europe.

The Kid Laroi 2024 Tour will start on May 18 in Vancouver, British Columbia at UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. The tour will come to an end on July 10 in Omaha, Nebraska at Steelhouse Omaha.

There’s currently a Citi cardmember presale event going on over at Ticketmaster. General on-sale will start on March 29 at 10:00 am local. Once tickets are available to the public, it would be wise to check Stubhub for tickets.

Tickets won’t last to this super anticipated tour. Get your tickets to see The Kid Laroi before they’re gone!

May 18 – Vancouver, BC – UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

May 22 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

May 25 – Napa, CA – Bottlerock

May 26 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

May 28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Torch at LA Coliseum

May 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

May 31 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

June 2 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 3 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion

June 4 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

June 7 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

June 9 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

June 11 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

June 13 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 15 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

June 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 17 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

June 20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Presented by Highmark

June 22 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

June 23 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

June 25 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

June 26 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

June 28 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

July 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

July 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 3 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

July 5 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

July 6 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

July 7 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

July 9 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

July 10 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Photo by Anna Webber

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.