Alec Benjamin Announces North American Tour in 2024

Alec Benjamin has come a long way from opening for John Mayer just last year. The singer/songwriter has announced that he is launching a solo tour this fall, and he’s bringing along fellow pop artist Matt Hansen for the North American trek. The “Let Me Down Slowly” singer will hit dates along both the East and West Coasts, plus a couple of dates in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The tour will promote Benjamin’s upcoming album 12 Notes, out May 10.

The Alec Benjamin 2024 Tour will begin on September 6 in San Diego, California at SOMA. The tour will end, unless additional dates are added, on October 25 in Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium.

Fans of the singer/songwriter can access the artist presale event through his website. There are also quite a few different presale events going on over at Ticketmaster, including VIP and meet-and-greet package presales.

General on-sale kicks off soon on April 12 at 10:00 am local. If your show of choice is already sold out, check out Stubhub to reserve your spot on the tour. You might get lucky and find tickets to the sold-out tour date.

Get your tickets to see Alec Benjamin live ASAP before they’re gone!

September 6 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

September 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

September 10 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

September 11 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

September 13 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

September 14 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

September 16 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

September 17 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

September 19 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

September 20 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

September 23 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

September 25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

September 26 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

September 28 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

September 29 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 30 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

October 2 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

October 3 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

October 4 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre (without Matt Hansen)

October 6 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

October 8 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

October 10 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

October 11 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

October 13 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

October 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

October 16 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

October 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

October 19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

October 21 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre

October 22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

October 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

