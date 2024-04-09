Alec Benjamin Announces North American Tour in 2024

Alec Benjamin has come a long way from opening for John Mayer just last year. The singer/songwriter has announced that he is launching a solo tour this fall, and he’s bringing along fellow pop artist Matt Hansen for the North American trek. The “Let Me Down Slowly” singer will hit dates along both the East and West Coasts, plus a couple of dates in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The tour will promote Benjamin’s upcoming album 12 Notes, out May 10.
The Alec Benjamin 2024 Tour will begin on September 6 in San Diego, California at SOMA. The tour will end, unless additional dates are added, on October 25 in Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium.
Fans of the singer/songwriter can access the artist presale event through his website. There are also quite a few different presale events going on over at Ticketmaster, including VIP and meet-and-greet package presales.
General on-sale kicks off soon on April 12 at 10:00 am local. If your show of choice is already sold out, check out Stubhub to reserve your spot on the tour. You might get lucky and find tickets to the sold-out tour date.
Get your tickets to see Alec Benjamin live ASAP before they’re gone!
Alec Benjamin 2024 Tour Dates
September 6 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
September 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
September 10 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
September 11 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
September 13 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
September 14 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
September 16 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
September 17 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
September 19 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
September 20 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
September 23 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
September 25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
September 26 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
September 28 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
September 29 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
September 30 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
October 2 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
October 3 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
October 4 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre (without Matt Hansen)
October 6 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
October 8 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
October 10 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
October 11 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
October 13 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
October 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
October 16 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
October 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
October 19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
October 21 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre
October 22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
October 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
