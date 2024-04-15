The Marías Announce North American Tour in 2024

Indie pop outfit The Marías just announced a tour of the US and Canada this summer! The tour will support the band’s upcoming album Submarine, out May 31. The Submarine Tour will cover both US coasts as well as one date in Toronto, Canada. Australian rockers Automatic will tag along as special guests for all tour dates.

In The Marías’s Instagram announcement of the tour, they also mentioned that international tour dates will be announced soon. Non-US fans, be patient!

The Marías 2024 Tour will kick off on July 16 in Oakland, California at the Fox Theater. Unless additional dates are added, the tour should end on August 22 in Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. (Spooky!)

The presale events for this tour will start tomorrow on April 16 at 10:00 am local through Ticketmaster. There will be an artist presale, Platinum tickets, and venue presale events available.

General on-sale is slated for April 19 at 10:00 am local. If your chosen date on The Submarine Tour is sold out by the time the presale events end, you might have some luck over at Stubhub. Stubhub is our go-to secondary ticketing platform for US tours, and their FanProtect Program ensures that all purchases on the platform are legitimate.

Get your tickets now to see The Marías before they sell out!

July 16 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

July 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

July 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

July 22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

July 24 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

July 26 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

July 27 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach

July 30 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

August 2 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

August 3 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Presented by Highmark

August 6 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

August 8 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

August 11 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 13 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

August 15 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

August 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Twilight Concert Series

August 18 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

August 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery

