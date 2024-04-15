The Marías Announce North American Tour in 2024

Indie pop outfit The Marías just announced a tour of the US and Canada this summer! The tour will support the band’s upcoming album Submarine, out May 31. The Submarine Tour will cover both US coasts as well as one date in Toronto, Canada. Australian rockers Automatic will tag along as special guests for all tour dates.
Videos by American Songwriter
In The Marías’s Instagram announcement of the tour, they also mentioned that international tour dates will be announced soon. Non-US fans, be patient!
The Marías 2024 Tour will kick off on July 16 in Oakland, California at the Fox Theater. Unless additional dates are added, the tour should end on August 22 in Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. (Spooky!)
The presale events for this tour will start tomorrow on April 16 at 10:00 am local through Ticketmaster. There will be an artist presale, Platinum tickets, and venue presale events available.
General on-sale is slated for April 19 at 10:00 am local. If your chosen date on The Submarine Tour is sold out by the time the presale events end, you might have some luck over at Stubhub. Stubhub is our go-to secondary ticketing platform for US tours, and their FanProtect Program ensures that all purchases on the platform are legitimate.
Get your tickets now to see The Marías before they sell out!
The Marías 2024 Tour Dates
July 16 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
July 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
July 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
July 22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
July 24 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
July 26 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
July 27 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach
July 30 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
August 2 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
August 3 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Presented by Highmark
August 6 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
August 8 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
August 11 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
August 13 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
August 15 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
August 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Twilight Concert Series
August 18 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
August 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Photo courtesy of The Marías’s Facebook page
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.