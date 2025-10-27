Stray Cats Forced to Cancel First Two US Tour Dates Over Brian Setzer’s “Serious Illness”

Part of the rockabilly group Stray Cats, Brian Setzer spent the majority of his adult life on stage. First exploring a career in music during the late 1970s, the musician helped produce albums like Choo Choo Hot Fish, Original Cool, and The Devil Always Collects. With 2025 quickly coming to an end, the Stray Cats hoped to fit in one more tour before the new year. Although expected to perform in Michigan and Illinois over the weekend, the band canceled the shows following a serious illness.

Posting a statement on the band’s Instagram page, Setzer apologized to fans for having to make the difficult decision. “I’m heartbroken to share, due to a serious illness, I am unable to perform and very regrettably have to cancel tonight’s show at Soaring Eagle in Mt Pleasant, MI.”

With fans already buying tickets and making arrangements to spend an evening with the Stray Cats, Setzer added, “I know this affects so many people and I am devastated to have to deliver this news. I’ve been trying to do everything I can to go on and do with this show, but it is just not possible.”

Fans Urge Brian Setzer To Focus On His Health Before Returning

While Setzer looked forward to taking the stage with the band and entertaining fans, he insisted he was “gutted” for having to make the announcement.

Needing to cancel the second show, the Hard Rock Casino Rockford also posted a statement. “We regret to inform you that due to a serious illness, the upcoming Stray Cats performance scheduled for October 26th at Hard Rock Casino Rockford has been canceled.”

Although not the news fans wanted to hear, they still rallied around Setzer, only wanting him to focus on his health.

“Get well soon! And when you do, please come to the uk! We flew out to see you in Illinois tonight from Scotland but would love to see you on home soil!” “We have always loved you and will continue to love you.” “It’s ok Brian! Take care of yourself first! It’s cold here in Michigan and the soaring beagle will still be around so you can reschedule for later!!” “Your health is more important! Your fans will understand. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Even with some fans traveling from the UK to see the Stray Cats in concert, they cared little about the trip and more about Setzer doing what was best for himself.



(Photo by Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic)