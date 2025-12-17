Styx Announces a 2026 Summer Co-Headlining Tour with Chicago, and a Series of Spring Concerts with Cheap Trick

It doesn’t look like Styx’s members will have too much time on their hands in 2026 as the year is shaping up to be a very busy one for the veteran rockers. The band currently has nearly 60 shows upcoming scheduled, and it recently announced plans for separate series of joint performances with Chicago and Cheap Trick.

Videos by American Songwriter

Styx and Cheap Trick will team up for a run of five shows in the Midwest in May. The concerts will run from a May 16 performance in Little Rock, Arkansas, through a May 24 gig in Lincoln, Nebraska. Cheap Trick will serve as the opening act at the shows.

Tickets for the concerts will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 19, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets are available now. Visit StyxWorld.com for more information. fans interested in purchasing early tickets also may want to check StubHub.

Styx and Chicago will join forces for a North American summer trek dubbed The Windy Cities Tour. The 25-date outing kicks off on July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and is plotted out through a September 6 concert at the Kia Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California.

[RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About Styx’s Just-Announced Studio Album, Circling from Above; Listen to Lead Single “Build and Destroy”]

Tickets for The Windy Cities Tour shows are on sale now.

“We are excited about the summer tour,” founding Chicago trumpeter Lee Loughnane said in a statement. “Chicago has never toured with Styx before so it’s going to be a lot of fun. [W]e’re looking forward to it.”

Added longtime Styx singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw, “[T]he idea of Styx touring with Chicago is a major thrill. … We can’t wait to spend the summer with them!”

About Styx’s Other 2026 Performance Plans

Styx wrapped up its 2025 tour plans with a December 5 concert in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The band will kick off 2025 with a series of headlining shows in the Western U.S. in January. This will include a five-date Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre running from January 23 through January 31.

Styx has more U.S. headlining gigs scheduled in February, March, and April prior to their concerts with Cheap Trick.

In addition, the group will play a pair of shows in June. The first takes place June 18 in Arnolds Park, Iowa, and the second is a June 20 performance at the Summer Jam Festival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Styx will be on a bill with Bret Michaels, Gin Blossoms, Spin Doctors, and Gin Blossoms.

Visit StyxWorld.com to check out the band’s full confirmed schedule.

(Photo by Jason Powell)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.