Sum 41 to Break Up After 27 Years

Sum 41 has revealed that they will disband after nearly 30 years, following the release of their forthcoming double album, Heaven :x: Hell, and one final tour together.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” said the band in a statement on social media. “We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.”

The band continued, “Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album ‘Heaven :x: Hell,’ along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate.”

More details on the album and tour will be released soon, according to the band.

“For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us,” concluded the statement. “Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

Formed in Ontario in 1996 by guitarist Deryck Whibley, drummer Steve Jocz, bassist Richard Roy and Jon Marshall, Sum 41 released their debut EP, Half Hour of Power, in 2000. A year later, the band hit the mainstream with their debut album All Killer No Filler and hits “Fat Lip,” “Motivation,” and “In Too Deep.”

Their two following albums — 2002 release Does This Look Infected? and Chuck in 2004 — both went gold.

Sum 41 released seven albums through Order in Decline in 2019. Heaven :x: Hell will mark the band’s eighth and final release together. The band is currently on tour through October 22, when they will wrap up this run of dates at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas before embarking on their farewell tour at a later date.

Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns