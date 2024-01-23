Sum 41 Announces Final Headlining World Tour ‘Tour Of The Setting Sum’: How To Buy Tickets

Grammy-nominated rockers Sum 41 have announced their final headlining world tour, fatefully titled the Tour of The Setting Sum. They’ll be playing in arenas across North America, Asia, and Europe, giving fans around the world plenty of opportunity to catch the setting “Sum.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Sum 41 has also just announced their new double album, Heaven :x: Hell, which looks to be one of their most technically difficult. The first album, Heaven, is set to include 10 high-energy pop-punk sounds while the second, Hell, offers a set of 10 heavy metal songs for fans to enjoy.

If you want to see Sum 41 on their last headlining tour, tickets for their North American shows will be available through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

If you want to see Sum 41 when they kick off the tour in Indonesia, when they visit Punkspring in Japan, or when they perform at any of their other international shows, you can get official tickets directly through Viagogo.

After 27 record-setting years, Sum 41 is set to disband. They’re going out on top, giving their fans one last double album as a phenomenal parting gift. They’ve already booked out almost the entirety of 2024 and even have their last show ever set for early 2025 as well.

The band has released two of their upcoming songs from Heaven :x: Hell to give their fans a taste of what’s to come. Landmines is on the Heaven side of the album and promises a return to the band’s early pop-punk roots. Rise Up comes from the Hell side and gives fans a punchier metal track to rock out to.

No matter which side of Sum 41 you prefer, their new project looks to be a hit and a welcoming send-off to their historic career. It’s not often a band comes out of retirement for more shows, so if you want to see the “Blood In My Eyes” stars one last time, we recommend buying your tickets now.

You can get official tickets to Sum 41’s last headlining tour, the Tour of The Setting Sum, directly through StubHub for all of their North American Dates. If you want to catch the band internationally, head to Viagogo.

Courtesy of Live Nation

03/01 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Uptown Park

03/02 – Yogyakarta, Indonesia – Kridosono Stadium

03/04 – Singapore, Singapore – Star Theatre

03/05 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Megastar Arena

03/14 – Sapporo, Japan – Zepp

03/16 – Tokyo, Japan – Punkspring

03/18 – Yokohama, Japan – Zepp

03/19 – Nagoya, Japan – Zepp

03/21 – Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Lives

03/22 – Fukuoka, Japan – Zepp

03/23 – Osaka, Japan – Punkspring

03/30 – Monterrey, Mexico – Pa’l Norte

04/19 – Omaha, NE – The Astro

04/20 – Wichita, KS – Wave

04/21 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

04/23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

04/24 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

04/26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

04/27 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave

04/29 – Baltimore, MD – Pier 6

04/30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05/01 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

05/04 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

05/06 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

05/08 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

05/09 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater

05/11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

05/12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

05/14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

05/15 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

05/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann

05/19 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

06/14 – Hradec, Czechia – Rock For People

06/15 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock

06/16 – Derby, United Kingdom – Download Festival

06/19 – Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park

06/21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival

06/22 – Lyon, France – Slamdunk

06/23 – Schneesel, Germany – Hurricane Festival

06/26 – Viviero, Spain – Resurection

06/28 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera on Air

06/29 – GeiselWind, Germany – Mission Ready

06/30 – Marmande, France – Garorock

07/04 – Nantes, France – La Nuit de l’Erdre

07/05 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

07/06 – Belfort, France – Les Eurockéennes

07/07 – Hunxe, Germany – Ruhrpott Rodeo

07/09 – Milan, Italy – I-Days

07/11 – Argeles sur mar, France – Les Deferlantes

07/12 – Madrid, Spain – Madcool

07/13 – Lisbon, Portugal – Nos Alive

08/01 – Rimouski, Quebec – Parc Beauséjour

08/07 – Saguenay, Quebec – La Baie’s Harbor Village Agora

08/08 – Québec, Quebec – Quebec City Old Port Agora

08/09 – Victoriaville, Quebec – Rock La Cauze

09/04 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium

09/06 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds

09/07 – Seattle, WA – Wamu Theater

09/08 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

09/10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Lot at The Complex

09/11 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/12 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

09/14 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

09/15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

09/17 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

09/23 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach

09/24 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater

09/28 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

09/29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

09/30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/02 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

10/05 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

11/23 – Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena – SOLD OUT

01/30/25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – FINAL SHOW

FAQs

When do tickets for the Sum 41 Tour of The Setting Sum go on sale?

Tickets to the North American dates will be available starting with presales available now, running throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, January 19th at 10 a.m. local time.

International tickets are available now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the 2024 Sum 41 Tour of The Setting Sum?

You can buy official tickets to see Sum 41 through StubHub for all of their shows in North America. For their international shows, head to Viagogo.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the 2024 Tour of The Setting Sum?

Citi is the official card of the U.S. dates of Tour Of The Setting Sum. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 16th at 11 a.m. ET until Thursday, January 18th at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

How much do Sum 41 tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing depending on where you choose to attend.

For international dates, check Viagogo.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

StubHub has set a limit of 13 tickets per transaction for Sum 41. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you should be able to in a separate transaction.

Viagogo has a limit of 12 tickets per transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Sum 41 Tour of The Setting Sum?

It doesn’t look like Sum 41 is having any meet-and-greets or backstage pass opportunities at this time.

We’ve listed the announced tour dates above. This is Sum 41’s last headlining tour and the band is officially disbanding afterwards as well.

Is there an age restriction for the Sum 41 2024 Tour of The Setting Sum 41 concert run?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Sum 41 Tour of The Setting Sum but check with the venue you plan on attending to be certain.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Sum 41 merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the

Sum 41 Tour of The Setting Sum final tour?

The Interrupters will be opening for Sum 41 on their final tour.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to Sum 41 directly through StubHub or by clicking here for North American shows.

For official tickets to their international shows, head to Viagogo or click here.

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.