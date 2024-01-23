Sum 41 Announces Final Headlining World Tour ‘Tour Of The Setting Sum’: How To Buy Tickets

Grammy-nominated rockers Sum 41 have announced their final headlining world tour, fatefully titled the Tour of The Setting Sum. They’ll be playing in arenas across North America, Asia, and Europe, giving fans around the world plenty of opportunity to catch the setting “Sum.”
Sum 41 has also just announced their new double album, Heaven :x: Hell, which looks to be one of their most technically difficult. The first album, Heaven, is set to include 10 high-energy pop-punk sounds while the second, Hell, offers a set of 10 heavy metal songs for fans to enjoy.
If you want to see Sum 41 on their last headlining tour, tickets for their North American shows will be available through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
If you want to see Sum 41 when they kick off the tour in Indonesia, when they visit Punkspring in Japan, or when they perform at any of their other international shows, you can get official tickets directly through Viagogo.
After 27 record-setting years, Sum 41 is set to disband. They’re going out on top, giving their fans one last double album as a phenomenal parting gift. They’ve already booked out almost the entirety of 2024 and even have their last show ever set for early 2025 as well.
The band has released two of their upcoming songs from Heaven :x: Hell to give their fans a taste of what’s to come. Landmines is on the Heaven side of the album and promises a return to the band’s early pop-punk roots. Rise Up comes from the Hell side and gives fans a punchier metal track to rock out to.
No matter which side of Sum 41 you prefer, their new project looks to be a hit and a welcoming send-off to their historic career. It’s not often a band comes out of retirement for more shows, so if you want to see the “Blood In My Eyes” stars one last time, we recommend buying your tickets now.
You can get official tickets to Sum 41’s last headlining tour, the Tour of The Setting Sum, directly through StubHub for all of their North American Dates. If you want to catch the band internationally, head to Viagogo.
Sum 41 Tour of The Setting Sum Dates
03/01 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Uptown Park
03/02 – Yogyakarta, Indonesia – Kridosono Stadium
03/04 – Singapore, Singapore – Star Theatre
03/05 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Megastar Arena
03/14 – Sapporo, Japan – Zepp
03/16 – Tokyo, Japan – Punkspring
03/18 – Yokohama, Japan – Zepp
03/19 – Nagoya, Japan – Zepp
03/21 – Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Lives
03/22 – Fukuoka, Japan – Zepp
03/23 – Osaka, Japan – Punkspring
03/30 – Monterrey, Mexico – Pa’l Norte
04/19 – Omaha, NE – The Astro
04/20 – Wichita, KS – Wave
04/21 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
04/23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
04/24 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
04/26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
04/27 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave
04/29 – Baltimore, MD – Pier 6
04/30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
05/01 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
05/04 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
05/06 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
05/08 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
05/09 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater
05/11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
05/12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville
05/14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
05/15 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple
05/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann
05/19 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena
06/14 – Hradec, Czechia – Rock For People
06/15 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock
06/16 – Derby, United Kingdom – Download Festival
06/19 – Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park
06/21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival
06/22 – Lyon, France – Slamdunk
06/23 – Schneesel, Germany – Hurricane Festival
06/26 – Viviero, Spain – Resurection
06/28 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera on Air
06/29 – GeiselWind, Germany – Mission Ready
06/30 – Marmande, France – Garorock
07/04 – Nantes, France – La Nuit de l’Erdre
07/05 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter
07/06 – Belfort, France – Les Eurockéennes
07/07 – Hunxe, Germany – Ruhrpott Rodeo
07/09 – Milan, Italy – I-Days
07/11 – Argeles sur mar, France – Les Deferlantes
07/12 – Madrid, Spain – Madcool
07/13 – Lisbon, Portugal – Nos Alive
08/01 – Rimouski, Quebec – Parc Beauséjour
08/07 – Saguenay, Quebec – La Baie’s Harbor Village Agora
08/08 – Québec, Quebec – Quebec City Old Port Agora
08/09 – Victoriaville, Quebec – Rock La Cauze
09/04 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium
09/06 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds
09/07 – Seattle, WA – Wamu Theater
09/08 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center
09/10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Lot at The Complex
09/11 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/12 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
09/14 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple
09/15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
09/17 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
09/23 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach
09/24 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater
09/28 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
09/29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
09/30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/02 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
10/03 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
10/05 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
11/23 – Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena – SOLD OUT
01/30/25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – FINAL SHOW
FAQs
When do tickets for the Sum 41 Tour of The Setting Sum go on sale?
Tickets to the North American dates will be available starting with presales available now, running throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, January 19th at 10 a.m. local time.
International tickets are available now.
Where can I purchase official tickets to the 2024 Sum 41 Tour of The Setting Sum?
You can buy official tickets to see Sum 41 through StubHub for all of their shows in North America. For their international shows, head to Viagogo.
Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the 2024 Tour of The Setting Sum?
Citi is the official card of the U.S. dates of Tour Of The Setting Sum. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 16th at 11 a.m. ET until Thursday, January 18th at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
How much do Sum 41 tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?
Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing depending on where you choose to attend.
For international dates, check Viagogo.
Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?
StubHub has set a limit of 13 tickets per transaction for Sum 41. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you should be able to in a separate transaction.
Viagogo has a limit of 12 tickets per transaction.
What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?
VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.
Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.
Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Sum 41 Tour of The Setting Sum?
It doesn’t look like Sum 41 is having any meet-and-greets or backstage pass opportunities at this time.
What are the Tour of The Setting Sum dates and locations?
We’ve listed the announced tour dates above. This is Sum 41’s last headlining tour and the band is officially disbanding afterwards as well.
Is there an age restriction for the Sum 41 2024 Tour of The Setting Sum 41 concert run?
There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Sum 41 Tour of The Setting Sum but check with the venue you plan on attending to be certain.
Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?
Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.
Can I bring a camera or recording device to the Sum 41 concert dates?
You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.
Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?
Yes, Sum 41 merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.
Are there opening acts or special guests for the
Sum 41 Tour of The Setting Sum final tour?
The Interrupters will be opening for Sum 41 on their final tour.
What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?
If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.
How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?
You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to Sum 41 directly through StubHub or by clicking here for North American shows.
For official tickets to their international shows, head to Viagogo or click here.
Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
