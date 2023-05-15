Summer Walker Reveals ‘Clear 2: Soft Life’ EP Track List

Summer Walker’s new EP is less than a week away. Releasing Friday (May 19), CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE will contain nine songs, and will be the R&B singer’s first project since her 2021 sophomore studio album Still Over It.

On Monday (May 15), Walker unveiled the EP’s track list, which includes a handful of marquee guest appearances. The tape’s sole feature verse comes from Childish Gambino, who will be on the sixth song “New Type.” Along with Gambino, the EP’s outro “Agayu’s Revelation” features production from alternative-pop icon Steve Lacy and R&B royalty Solange.

As for the intro to CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE, which is titled “To Summer, From Cole,” the track will likely see an audio message from the legendary J. Cole. In April, Walker performed at Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, which was organized by J. Cole’s record label.

After the fest, Cole and Walker hit Dave & Buster’s together, playing arcade games and building an unexpected friendship. So, it should not be a huge surprise that Cole offered to share some words for Walker’s impending EP, all things considered.

Simultaneously with the track list announcement, Walker shared two previews for the fifth song “Pull Up.” Likely alluding to a music video for the track, Walker is seen with recent internet sensations Sukihana and Sexyy Red in one preview and actor Myles Truitt from Netflix’s Stranger Things in the other. Watch both of the clips below.

Now just days away from Walker’s return, CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE, a sequel to her 2019 EP, will include star-studded contributions and, as always, compelling singing from the 27-year-old.

Check out the EP’s track list below.

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP:

“To Summer, From Cole” “Hardlife” “How Does It Feel” “Mind Yo Mouth” “Pull Up” “New Type” – featuring Childish Gambino “Finding Peace” “Set Up (2017)” “Agayu’s Revelation” – produced by Solange, Steve Lacy and John Kirby

Photo: Soft Life EP artwork / Courtesy Interscope