Survey Finds More Than Half of U.S. Adults Are Taylor Swift Fans

According to a new survey, conducted by market research company Morning Consult, more than half of adults living in the U.S. call themselves Swifties – 53 percent to be exact.

The survey was conducted on the heels of Taylor Swift’s highly-coveted The Eras Tour, which kicks off this weekend (March 17) in Glendale, Arizona. A description of the survey says it set out to explore “one of music’s most passionate fandoms, looking into who they are, what makes them tick and their favorite albums.”

On top of getting a rough estimate of the Swiftie population, the survey broke things down even more. The survey found that 16 percent of the group described themselves as “avid” and that the fandom is largely made up of “millennials, and leans white, suburban and Democratic.”

Moreover, it seems there are more female Swift fans than male. Women make up 53 percent of the group while men comprise 48. Generationally, Swift has more “baby boomer” fans than Gen Z adult ones – 23 percent and 11 percent respectively. Swift’s gen, millennials, comprise most of her fanbase.

The survey also looked into what albums Swift fans think are her best. Though there is much debate around the topic, it seems Swift’s 2014 album, 1989, is generally considered the best among fans. The album served up hit singles like “Blank Space,” “Wildest Dreams” and “Shake It Off.”

Her self-titled debut album landed in second place. In last place, with only 3 percent of the votes, is Swift’s melancholy folk project Evermore. Find the full rankings HERE.

Swift’s Eras Tour caused quite a fuss when tickets went on sale last year. Nevertheless, the tour will get underway this week in Glendale, which has been temporarily renamed “Swift City.”

Swift has tapped a number of special guests across the tour including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

