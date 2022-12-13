Luke Combs Teases Unreleased New Song, “Tattoo on a Sunburn”

Luke Combs continues his trend of teasing new music.

It may be approaching wintertime, but Combs is basking in the days of summer with the unreleased song, “Tattoo on a Sunburn,” which he shared on social media. With a guitar in hand, Combs offers an acoustic rendition of the tune about new love. The song details a young couple who fall head over heels under the summer sun, so much so that she convinces him to get a tattoo of her name. Combs brings the listener along as they sit out on the pier and stumble upon a tattoo shop where his love interest didn’t have to work too hard to talk me into it, tattooing her name on his sunburned skin. While the lyrics say the ink faded over time, the memory of her never did.

Every time that salt on a breeze blows in / I found myself laying right there in / A kick back jet black leather seat / The hum and the buzz and the sting of that needle / Faded away but I guess some people never do, Combs croons.

“Y’all want me to release this one?” he asks fans in the caption, to which he was flooded with replies from fans affirming their desire for him to release it.

Combs has made a habit out of teasing several new songs on social media over the years, including “Middle of Somewhere,” which eventually landed on his latest album, Growin’ Up, and was the title of his 2022 tour, which wrapped on Saturday (Dec. 10).

In 2023, Combs will jet off on the World Tour with opening act Cody Johnson. The trek has the pair traveling across the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Combs’ World Tour begins on March 25 in Arlington, Texas, and concludes on October 19 in London.

Photo by Zack Massey / Sony Music Nashville