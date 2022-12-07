SZA Teases Possible Collaboration with Paramore’s Hayley Williams

After releasing the collaboration-filled track list for her impending album S.O.S., SZA has responded to a fan that begged the question, “Hayley Williams x SZA collab when???”

Another user, @ode2trees, doubled the notion that a duet between the two artists should happen. “sza’s new album should have featured hayley williams, she has hinted that she wants to be friends so many times and sza was literally neighbors with paramore when they were recording their album in the studio. plus i would die because i love sza and paramore so much..”

sza's new album should have featured hayley williams, she has hinted that she wants to be friends so many times and sza was literally neighbors with paramore when they were recording their album in the studio. plus i would die because i love sza and paramore so much.. — spooky natalie (@ode2trees) December 6, 2022

The R&B singer gave the wanting fans an update on her relationship with the Paramore frontwoman on Twitter saying, “I talk to her more than you’d think lol.”

I talk to her more than you’d think lol https://t.co/vfNLJX9g3K — SZA (@sza) December 6, 2022

Though Williams will not appear on S.O.S., with her Tweet, SZA made the idea of a collaboration a very real possibility.

Williams has long expressed her admiration for SZA. In 2020, she covered SZA’s Ctrl cut “Drew Barrymore” (see below). She also recently commented on the two being studio neighbors, saying, “I’ve been trying to get SZA to come hang with us ’cause I want to be friends in real life but we leave the studio to eat and sleep and she’s still carpe-ing the diem.”

SZA’s 23-song album boasts several features, including Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveness.” S.O.S. drops Friday (Dec. 9).

Paramore is also gearing up to release a new record, This Is Why. The three piece’s latest studio effort will arrive on Feb. 10, 2023. The band has already released the title track from the record with Williams saying it “summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last three or four years.”

(Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)