SZA Tour 2023: Remaining Dates & How To Buy Concert Tickets

SZA is finishing up her 2023 US Tour with a few remaining dates along the West Coast and Southwest. Tickets are going fast for these last few dates – make sure to get yours before it’s too late.

The sultry “Snooze” singer is bringing her soulful brand of R&B to LA, SF, and Vegas before finishing up the tour in Phoenix, AZ.

Trust us, you’re not gonna want to snooze on these tickets – they’re going fast, and by all accounts, SZA puts on one of the best shows in hip-hop and R&B right now.

Tickets are available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

SZA broke the internet recently with an acoustic rendition of her collab with Justin Bieber. Can we expect a cameo at one of these shows? Get your tickets now to find out.

SZA SOS TOUR REMAINING DATES



10/28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

10/29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

When do tickets for the SZA SOS 2023 tour go on sale?

Tickets for the SZA SOS 2023 tour are on sale now!

Where can I purchase official tickets to SZA SOS tour?

You can purchase official tickets to the SZA SOS tour through Stubhub by clicking here.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the SZA SOS tour?

Yes, there are a few ways to get early access to tickets for the SZA SOS tour:

Ticketmaster Verified Fan: Sign up for Ticketmaster Verified Fan to get early access to tickets.

Sign up for Ticketmaster Verified Fan to get early access to tickets. Artist presale: SZA fans can register for the artist presale on her website.

SZA fans can register for the artist presale on her website. Credit card presales: Some credit card companies offer presale access to tickets for certain events. Check with your credit card company to see if they offer a presale for the SZA SOS tour.

How much do SZA SOS tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

SZA SOS tour ticket prices vary depending on the venue and seat location. There are typically several different pricing tiers available for each show.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, there is a limit of 6 tickets per show date per transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets typically come with additional perks, such as early access to the venue, meet-and-greet opportunities, and exclusive merchandise.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the SZA SOS tour?

Yes, there are a few ways to get meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the SZA SOS tour. You can purchase VIP tickets that include these perks, or you can enter to win a meet-and-greet or backstage pass through social media contests or radio giveaways.

Is there an age restriction for the SZA SOS tour concert?

All shows on the SZA SOS tour are Licensed All Ages events. However, we do not recommend attendance by children aged 5 years and under. Children 14 and under must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at all times and have purchased a valid ticket.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

Can I bring a camera or recording device to the SZA SOS tour?

Professional cameras and recording devices are not allowed at the SZA SOS tour. However, you may bring a personal camera or phone to take photos and videos for personal use only.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, SZA merchandise will be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the SZA SOS tour?

Opening acts and special guests for the SZA SOS tour will be announced at a later date.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund.

Please note that this information is subject to change.