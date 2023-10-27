Watch: Jack Black Gives Impromptu, Nearly-Nude Performance of Taylor Swift Hit for SAG Fundraiser

When Jack Black covers Taylor Swift, he doesn’t just cover Taylor Swift. He strips down to his underpants, then he covers Taylor Swift.

At a recent fundraising event benefiting those affected by the SAG-AFTRA strike work stoppages, Black took to the stage to sing a little bit from Swift’s hit “Anti-Hero” from her 2022 album Midnights after it was requested by the audience. But, first, Black stripped down to his underwear and socks for a reason that is currently unknown to us, but seems to have worked for him. Watch the video below, captured by an audience member.

Black sang and danced a bit for the crowd, launching into the Swift hit with his uniquely expressive voice. His dance moves furthered the exuberance of the audience.

In a surprising response, the SAXX underwear company saw the video, noticed that Black was wearing their brand, and shared that Black has been a fan of theirs for a while. They decided to join in on the charitable work. The company posted a photo and video of Black on Instagram with the tagline, “SAXX Supports SAG.” Inspired by Black, the company is planning to give 100 people affected by the work stoppages free underwear, so if anyone reading is part of the strike or has been affected, be one of the first 100 to send proof of your involvement to SAXX at their email.

“We love to see our products show up ‘in the wild’ and it was great to see SAXX underwear supporting Mr. Black during his statement-making performance,” said SAXX in a statement. “We knew we had to take it one step further and support the cause in our own way. Nobody should be chafing on the picket line.”

Jack Black has some fun things in the works as well. He and Kyle Gass—aka Tenacious D—recently announced the support for the next U.K. and European leg of their Spicy Meatball Tour. Nashville-based band Crusade and comedian/musician/actor/writer Dave Hill will join Tenacious D on the road in 2024. The show is sold out on most of the U.K. dates, such as Glasgow, Birmingham, and Manchester. But, there’s still time to get tickets for Sweden, Denmark, Luxembourg, and Paris. Tickets can be purchased on StubHub.

