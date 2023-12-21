Watch T-Pain’s Smooth Cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” Ahead of Las Vegas Residency Announcement

Before artists like Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Snoop Dogg dabbled in the world of auto-tune, there was T-Pain. Gaining fame in the late 1990s, the singer received two Grammy Awards and went on to collaborate in over 50 singles between 2006 and 2010. Continuing to share his music with fans, the singer recently announced his first Las Vegas residency coming in 2024. And for fans wondering if T-Pain can still perform, his cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” will leave any naysayer speechless.

Originally recorded by David Allen Coe in 1981, “Tennessee Whiskey” is a classic within country music as other artists like Chris Stapleton covered the hit at the CMA Awards with icon Justin Timberlake. While country music fans know of the song, T-Pain releasing his own cover confused fans as a video of his performance circulated social media platforms like TikTok. Although known for his work with auto-tune, his voice simply astonished those who helped the video reach over 22,000 comments. Take a look.

Smooth as Tennessee Whiskey 🥃 Not only is the video available now on my YouTube, I’ll be releasing an album version across streaming platforms this Friday ✨ Presave now https://t.co/hBNgVc9q3l pic.twitter.com/Gvxp4DEThJ — T-Pain (@TPAIN) December 20, 2023

With such a heartfelt performance of the classic, fans praised T-Pain. “I’m mad you used so much auto tune when I was growin up. You are amazing. I feel robbed.” Another person included, “People always mention the auto tune like it was necessary. It was just a choice never a necessity.” Some even called for the singer to be the next coach on The Voice. But before he looks to compete against stars like Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire, the artist is already preparing for his first residency in Las Vegas.

T-Pain Heading To Las Vegas

Ready to take over Las Vegas in 2024, T-Pain shared his excitement about his upcoming residency on social media. He wrote, “2024 is going to be a great year. I’ve been fortunate to have an amazing career and I’ve always dreamed of having a residency of my own. I’ve got some special surprises up my sleeve so Vegas, let’s turn up!”

While more details will emerge as the new year starts, what is known is that T-Pain will perform at the Zouk nightclub on February 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. He also has performances on April 20, May 25, and July 11. And with his “Tennessee Whiskey” cover going viral, it is only a matter of time before more dates are added, hopefully.

