Take Down Your “Dolly Parton for President” Signs, She’s Not Interested: “I’m Not Smart Enough to Be in Politics, or Maybe I’m Too Smart”

Dolly Parton is an icon whose influence spreads far beyond the realm of country music. Today people know her for more than her music. They look to her as a bastion of kindness, acceptance, and unity in a divided world. As a result, many fans have—jokingly or not—called for Parton to run for President of the United States. Unfortunately, that will never happen.

It’s no surprise that Parton would turn down a hypothetical run at the presidency. After all, she initially balked at being added to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She has also turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom—the highest honor a civilian can receive from the government—twice. Additionally, when the Tennessee lawmakers introduced a bill that would put a statue of her on the capitol lawn, she asked them to recall the bill.

Fans may put Parton on a (well-deserved) pedestal. However, she remains too humble to let the fame and adoration go to her head. Recently, Parton sat down with Metro to talk about her forthcoming album Rockstar. During the conversation, she revealed her thoughts on a presidential run.

Metro mentioned the song “World on Fire” in which Parton criticizes politicians. Then, they asked, if “Dolly for President” would be a good solution. “No. I don’t think anybody could do a great job at that,” she said.

With her trademark humor, Parton added, “I think we’ve had enough boobs in the White House.” She continued, “I would have no interest in politics. I try to do my thing through my songs, through the way I accept people and the way I try to make a difference. I’m not smart enough to be in politics, or maybe I’m too smart.”

Parton went on to say that she would be unqualified for a political position. However, she added, “I’m pretty qualified to do what I do, which is to point people in the right direction, to write songs or speak about things.”

