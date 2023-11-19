Tate McRae Wows on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Rising pop phenom Tate McRae lit up the Saturday Night Live stage on Saturday (November 18), performing two tracks: “Greedy” and new single “Grave.” The two songs captured the breadth of her musicality.

Her breakout hit “Greedy” was as powerful as ever on SNL. She flexed her dancing chops while making quick work of the chorus, I would want myself / Baby, please believe me / I’ll put you through hell / Just to know me, yeah, yeah.

The second song she performed, “Grave,” slowed things down. McRae stood at the microphone and sang through the somber track. You can only dig the grave so deep / Before you start to take me down with you, with you, with you, the chorus reads.

Check out both performances, below.

The SNL appearance comes prior to McRae’s performance at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, slated for Sunday night (November 19). McRae, who will perform “Greedy” on the live stream, is up for Top Dance/Electronic Song alongside Tiësto for “10:35.” Find out how to watch the BBMAs here.

The 20-year-old pop star released her debut album, i used to think i could fly, in 2022. Her breakout came earlier this year with “Greedy.” The song landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 11. To date, McRae has landed five songs on the chart, including “Greedy.” Her latest release is the single “exes.”

McRae is set to embark on her international Think Later Tour in 2024. Tour dates can be found here.

