LCD Soundsystem’s First New Song in Five Years Featured in Noah Baumbach Film ‘White Noise’

LCD Soundsystem has released its first new music in five years on the soundtrack for the upcoming Noah Baumbach Netflix film, White Noise.

“New Body Rhumba” is the band’s first new release since the 2017 album American Dream, and after the band’s 2011 breakup and epic final show at Madison Square Garden. American Dream earned the band their first Grammy award for the song “Tonite,” which won Best Dance Recording.

The song, which will be officially released as a single later in 2022, will appear in the upcoming Baumbach film, an adaptation of the 1985 Don DeLillo novel of the same name, and tells the story of a contemporary American family trying to deal with everyday life problems. The film also stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, and André 3000.

LCD Soundsystem played a number of shows in Brooklyn, New York in 2021 and in early 2022 with residencies in Philadelphia, Boston, Oakland, and San Francisco. In March, singer James Murphy said that the band was working on new music.

“We talked about just playing some shows in New York since most of us live here, and not making it too big of a deal, just playing because we like it and because we like one another—just be a New York band for a bit,” shared Murphy on Facebook. “And maybe we’ll do something like that every year. Just stay in shape, if that makes sense. And just make records along the way. Maybe just singles for a while, so there isn’t some ‘album panic.’ … We don’t know.”

