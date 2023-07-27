We Asked AI to Write the Plot of a Taylor Swift Biopic and Cast the Film – See the Results

These days, music biopics are all the rage. When Jamie Foxx won an Academy Award for playing the great Ray Charles in 2004, the floodgates opened. And even more recently, some of Hollywood’s top actors are taking on the roles of big-name artists like Elton John and Freddie Mercury.

But what about the biggest name in music today? Taylor Swift. Who would play her in a biopic about her life? Who else would be cast in the film and what would be the plot?

While we here at American Songwriter aren’t movie executives, we thought we would ask ChatGPT to see what the bots might say. Here is what AI says would be the plot of a Taylor Swift biopic and who would play the principles.

The Cast

American Songwriter: Hey, AI If you were to make a Taylor Swift biopic movie about her life and career, who would you cast as the main actors for the important roles?

ChatGPT: If I were to make a Taylor Swift biopic movie, here are some suggestions for the main actors who could potentially portray important roles:

Taylor Swift: Hailee Steinfeld or Sophie Turner – Both actresses have demonstrated their talent and versatility in various roles and could potentially capture Taylor Swift’s essence and charisma. Scott Borchetta (founder of Big Machine Records): Bradley Cooper or Matthew McConaughey – Both actors have shown their ability to portray charismatic and influential figures, which would be essential for depicting Borchetta’s role in Taylor Swift’s career. Joe Alwyn (Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend): Timothée Chalamet or Ansel Elgort – These actors have showcased their talent in romantic roles and could potentially capture Joe Alwyn’s presence and chemistry with Taylor Swift. Selena Gomez (Taylor Swift’s close friend): Elle Fanning or Hailee Steinfeld – Both actresses have the versatility to portray Selena Gomez’s warmth and friendship with Taylor Swift. Katy Perry (Taylor Swift’s former rival turned friend): Margot Robbie or Emily Blunt – These actresses have the range and charisma to portray Katy Perry’s dynamic personality and evolving relationship with Taylor Swift.

American Songwriter: And what would be the plot of the film?

ChatGPT: The plot of a Taylor Swift biopic could encompass various aspects of her life and career, highlighting significant milestones and personal experiences. Here’s a potential outline for the film:

Early Years and Musical Beginnings: The film begins by exploring Taylor Swift’s upbringing in Pennsylvania and her early passion for music.

It showcases her determination and the challenges she faced in pursuing a career in the music industry.

The narrative delves into her move to Nashville, Tennessee, and her early songwriting successes. Breakthrough and Rising Stardom: The film portrays Taylor Swift’s breakthrough with her self-titled debut album, showcasing her journey from a budding country artist to a rising star.

It highlights her early hits, such as “Tim McGraw” and “Love Story,” and the impact they had on her career. Evolution and Mainstream Success: The plot explores Taylor Swift’s transition from country to pop music and the risks she took in redefining her sound.

It delves into the success of albums like Red, 1989, and Reputation, showcasing her growth as an artist and her ability to connect with a wider audience. Personal Relationships and Public Image: The film delves into Taylor Swift’s high-profile relationships, including her romances and publicized feuds with other celebrities.

It explores how these experiences influenced her songwriting and her public image. Empowerment and Activism: The plot highlights Taylor Swift’s advocacy for causes such as gender equality, education, and LGBTQ+ rights.

It showcases her influence and impact beyond the music industry and her efforts to empower her fans. Artist’s Journey and Legacy: The film concludes by emphasizing Taylor Swift’s artistic growth, resilience, and longevity in the industry.

It highlights her accomplishments, accolades, and her ability to reinvent herself.

The narrative emphasizes the legacy she leaves behind as an influential figure in music.

Final Thoughts

There you have it! Would you purchase tickets to this biopic? Would you await the soundtrack? We would, along with countless other Swifties.

