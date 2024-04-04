Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced She’s About to Drop a New Single—Thanks to Post Malone

Being a Taylor Swift fan means staying vigilant. The “Karma” singer delights in leaving a trail of virtual breadcrumbs to hype Swifties up for her new releases. Her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, is almost exactly two weeks away from its April 19 drop. Coincidentally (or not?) the record features a Post Malone collaboration titled “Fortnight.” The track takes its name from an Old English term meaning “14 nights,” or two weeks. Do you see where this is going?

Is Taylor Swift About to Release ‘Fortnight?’

Swift hasn’t dropped a lead single ahead of an album’s release since 2019’s Lover. (“Anti-Hero,” the first single from 2022’s Midnights, was released the same day as the record.) But some fans are hoping for an earlier taste of The Tortured Poets Department.

“calling on Taylor swift to drop ‘Fortnight’ as a single a fortnight from release day,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter Thursday (April 4.) “Aka tonight at midnight.”

calling on Taylor swift to drop “Fortnight” as a single a fortnight from release day. Aka tonight at midnight — mar (@trulymangochili) April 4, 2024

Adding to the speculation, on March 27, rapper Post Malone shared a black-and white portrait to social media. The photo is very much in line with the aesthetic Swift has hinted at for her latest album.

#TSTTPD IS COMING FORTNIGHT LOOK THE PHOTO BLACK AND WHITE https://t.co/tHH4zVimWz — TaylorVersion owned by taylor swift (@Rickymidnights) March 27, 2024

Various social media posts hint at the track being an “instant country-pop classic.” However, it’s difficult to tell whether these claims are legitimate, wishful thinking, or an April Fools’ joke.

What Do We Know About ‘Tortured Poets?’

Swift announced her latest album during the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards. The megastar broke the news while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album — her 13th GRAMMY win.

It was another classic Taylor moment — especially because the entire internet was certain a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement was coming.

The “All Too Well” singer has said this was an album she “needed to make.” “It was really a lifeline for me,” Swift, 34, said during a February concert in Melbourne, Australia. “It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

Many fans expect the “Eras” tour star to finally address her breakup with British actor Joe Alwyn. The couple announced their split in April 2023 after six and a half years of dating. Five months later, Swift confirmed her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Only a “Fortnight” to go until we get some real answers.

Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy