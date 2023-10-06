Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Film Has Already Reached $100 Million in Presale Tickets

Taylor Swift definitely has the power.

In addition to breaking all kinds of records and recently reaching the 1 billion streams club on Spotify, as reported by Deadline, her Eras Tour film has already sold more that $100 million in advance tickets globally. And the movie isn’t set for release until October 13.

According to the AMC movie chain, when the film does open, it’s set to screen in close to 8,500 theaters across 100 countries.

The demand across the board has been unprecedented and “incredible,” according to AMC, but fitting for an artist of Swift’s magnitude. As reported by the publication, tickets have sold “from the largest cities to the smallest towns.”

The film is the theater chain’s most anticipated release this fall, per Deadline.

“The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide,” Swift wrote on Instagram recently. “Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13! Tickets available now at www.TSTheErasTourFilm.com or on your local theaters website!”

Swift has caused several other films to be pushed in fear of being outshined by the concert film. Among the pack is The Exorcist: Believer (which will now be released on October 6), Wall Street tale Dumb Money (which sees wide release on September 29), and inspiring true tale Ordinary Angels (release date still TBD).

Swift has been busy this fall attending Kansas City Chief games to root on rumored beau Travis Kelce and hang out with his mom. She’s even made sales of Kelce’s jersey go up a reported 400 percent.

