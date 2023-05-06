Taylor Swift Confirms ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Coming This Summer 

Taylor Swift reveals her next album will be Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), available on July 7. The singer announced the news on the heels of her first of three sold-out Nashville dates on her Eras Tour Friday night (May 5).

Videos by American Songwriter

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆),” she shared on social media. “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness.

“I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it,” she continued. “With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

Pre-order for the 22-song album is available now via TaylorSwift.com.

The re-recorded project comes nearly 13 years after Speak Now was initially released (October 2010). The news proves her fans’ speculation to be accurate as many predicted that Swift first teased the project in October 2022 with the music video for Midnights track “Bejeweled.” The clip was packed with references to Speak Now including instrumentals for “Enchanted” and “Long Live,” both featured on the initial 14-song project.

In our October prediction of Speak Now being Swift’s next re-recording, we noted that the singer also teased Speak Now in the trailer for her Midnights album. In one clip from the trailer, Swift can be seen wearing a pink wig with a few hair clips in it. Though they start out being a “T” and an “S” for Taylor Swift, they then switch over to an “S” and an “N,” for Speak Now.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) marks the third album Swift has re-recorded. It follows Fearless (Taylor’s Version), released in April 2021 and Red (Taylor’s Version), released in November 2021.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)